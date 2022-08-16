All The Most Shocking Revelations From Jennette McCurdy’s Memoir: From Ariana Grande To Nickelodeon

Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, has captured the world's attention – both because of the controversial title and the revelations within it. In the book, the former child actress and singer recounts her childhood experiences in the entertainment industry. McCurdy starred in Nickelodeon's iCarly for 6 years from 2007 to 2012 and after the series ended in 2012, went on to co-star with superstar Ariana Grande in the spin-off series, Sam and Cat.

The memoir centres around the abuse Jennette suffered at the hands of her mother Debra, but it also recounts the manipulative, inappropriate treatment of child stars at Nickelodeon. The memoir has has soared to number four on Amazon's best-seller charts and the physical copy has sold out across the US. While we're waiting for the book to be published in the UK, here are all the most shocking revelations:

Jennette 'didn’t like' her _S_am & Cat co-star Ariana Grande

Jennette gets personal about her growing feelings of jealousy towards Ariana. She wrote that she didn't enjoy working with Ariana on Nickelodeon's iCarly spin-off, Sam & Cat, because the then-blossoming pop star kept taking time off to focus on her music career.

The actor recalled being told she was 'a good sport' about the fact that Grande frequently missed filming for music commitments. 'I know why I’m hearing this phrase so often,' McCurdy wrote. 'It’s because my co-star Ariana Grande is a burgeoning pop star who misses work regularly to go sing at award shows, record new songs, and do press for her upcoming album while I stay back and angrily hold down the fort.'

The actress said she became 'a bitter person' because she had had to turn down projects due to her commitment to iCarly while Grande appeared to get a free pass. 'So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off whistle-toning at the Billboard Music Awards,' she wrote. 'Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her.' She added that she was envious of Ariana because 'she had a much easier upbringing than I did'.

She claims that her jealousy of the pop star became harder to conceal as the singer’s success grew. 'What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house,' she wrote. 'That was the moment I broke. I couldn’t take it anymore. From that moment on, I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her. Pop star success I could handle, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest F * * * ing Gump? This has gone too far.'

Jennette says she was 'exploited' as a child actress at Nickelodeon

Jennette was only 15 years old when she first stepped into the spotlight on Nickelodeon's iCarly. In an interview with the New York Times she delved into this further. Jennette said there were 'cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing'. She also noted that there were also cases when older people around her 'knew exactly what they were doing'.

The outlet further addressed claims included in the memoir, in which McCurdy alleges she was 'photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting' and was 'encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure' she refers to as 'The Creator'. That creator is alleged to be disgraced Nickelodeon show creator Dan Schneider.

Viewers of the show were horrified to hear of the Jennette's treatment and went on to point out the sexualisation of co-star Ariana Grande's role of Cat Valentine. In a tweet that has since gone viral, an account named Veronasfilms shared a compilation of scenes of the pop star as Cat.

'Everyone keeps bringing Ariana Grande for stan drama against Jennette and I don’t know why. Let’s not forget, Ariana is a victim herself from the creepiness of Dan Schneider,' the tweet reads. 'This is why she doesn’t talk about the role of Cat Valentine anymore. They sexualised and infantilised her.' In the video, Ariana, who was just 16 at the time, is shown in a multitude of suggestive scenarios, including sucking on her own toe, attempting to 'juice a potato,' and sticking a finger in her mouth.

Ariana has never spoken out publicly against Schneider, who left Nickelodeon in 2018. However, three years later, The New York Times reported that the network had severed ties with him after an internal investigation found evidence of verbal abuse towards his co-workers.

Jennette claims Nickelodeon offered her 'hush money'

Jennette claims that after that after Sam and Cat was cancelled, Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 (£248,000) to keep her alleged experiences to herself – but she says she turned the sum down.