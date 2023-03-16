Is This The Sign That Love Island’s Jessie & Will Are Going To Break Up?

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have seemed very loved up since leaving the villa earlier this week – but fans are convinced they’ve spotted trouble in paradise (that is, if paradise involves a pig pen…)

The couple narrowly missed out on making the Love Island final after finishing in fourth place, jetting back to the UK to start their relationship in the real world.

The pair have brought fans along for the ride as they enjoyed some London sightseeing and took Aussie-born Jessie on her first Tesco’s outing.

But after Will took his new girlfriend back to his farm, fans think they’ve spotted some signs that perhaps they’re not quite as loved up as they seem.

TikTok videos posted by the pair showed Jessie holding some lambs and meeting some pigs as she got down and dirty with farmer Will’s daily life. And whilst Will seemed over the moon for his new flame to be mucking in, Jessie didn’t seem quite so impressed.

Noticing Jessie’s pinched expression, one fan wrote ‘The dichotomy between Will and Jessie’s smile is very telling. His is more authentic and joyful, whereas hers is forced and doesn’t reach her eyes.’

‘She is definitely not enjoying this farm life,’ they added, ‘But as long as they are happy I guess!’

And one user tweeted ‘Jessie looks uncomfortable, sorry,’ whilst another agreed ‘I feel so bad for her’.

But whilst her lack of smiles might be down to her farmyard antics, other fans were quick to point out that she might just be very, very cold – especially given her highly inappropriate farming attire. You’re not in Love Island anymore, Jessie!

Embracing the brisk British spring in some denim shorts, fans questioned the star’s clothing choice – with one writing ‘I’m sorry, but how is she not freezing? I’d have thermals on.’

But whilst some Love Island fans were sceptical of just how happy Jessie was feeling when the camera was off, plenty more took to social media to share they joy for the couple.

One wrote, ‘Jessie with Will on the farm is honestly the cutest most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen,’ whilst another added ‘The winner’s of our hearts.’

And calling to see some more of the pair’s TV antics, another fan wrote ‘ You know how we got a Davide and Ekin TV show, I honestly think we should get a Will and Jessie on the farm TV show.’