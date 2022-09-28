Meet The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here All-Stars Cast

It might be the worst kept secret in television history but ... I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is returning with an all-star cast. And yes, the iconic Gillian McKeith will be returning - ah the nostalgia!
Last week hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took to Twitter to announce that the brand new all star series will be filming in South Africa next year. The change of location from the Australian outback will bring a whole new shake up to the show. A show insider told the Sun, 'It's a different format to Australia, who knows when and where celebrities will enter camp, literally anything could happen.
'It's not clear how many will start in camp or how many will be there by the end when one is crowned King or Queen of the jungle, possibly for a second time. It's the best of I'm A Celebrity, quite literally, but there's some twists and surprises along the way for viewers and campers so it's not going to be as straightforward as they might think.'
Now, according to the publication, viewers will see a group of soap stars, reality TV personalities, and sporting icons enter the camp. Here are all the reported returning camp mates...
<br>I'm A Celebrity All Star Cast
Carol Vorderman is best known for co-hosting the game show Countdown for 26 years. She was a camp mate in 2016 - the year Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo took the crown - and came in 8th place after lasting 18 days in the jungle.
Do we even need to introduce this lady? She's an I'm A Celeb ICON. Her dramatic 'faint' during the live Bushtucker Trial is the stuff of legends. The TV personality lasted 17 days in the jungle in 2010 after being voted for almost every trial.
TV presenter Joe Swash took home the I'm a Celebrity crown in 2008. He later went on to host the show's after-show programme, 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now!' He is of course married to the Queen, Stacey Solomon and their family pictures continue to melt everyone's hearts.
Strawberry Gate! This is the first phrase many people will associate Amir with after his I'm A Celebrity stint. Who could forget when Amir and Ian Lee sneakily ate all the strawberries they won in the Dingo Dollar challenge, instead of sharing it with the rest of the team?! The Boxer starred in the 2017 series and even after all of his mischief, he still finished in fifth place.
Our Made in Chelsea Queen won the hearts of the nation and took home the crown in 2017. She powered through each bushtucker trial and her adorable friendship with politician Stanley Johnson (Yes, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's dad) was very sweet.
Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has also reportedly been in discussions with ITV about making a comeback after starring on the show in 2013. A source told The Sun, 'Helen is in two minds about I’m A Celebrity and has been in talks about the possibility of coming back. She has three young children who are very much her priority. Helen had a rollercoaster ride in the jungle when she was in there back in 2013 and while some parts were incredibly difficult, she really enjoyed the experience on the whole. They added, 'If Helen can make it work around her kids then she will consider taking the leap and signing up.'
Paul Burrell is a former servant of the British Royal Household and latterly butler to Princess Diana. His reactions to the bushtucker trials in 2004 will go down in history as the most hilarious and dramatic. Paul soon won over the public with his charming personality and tales about the Royal Family but just narrowly missed out on the crown, coming in second.
Dean Gaffney is best known for playing Billie Jackson in Eastenders. In the sixth series he came in firth place.
Fatima Whitbread MBE is a British retired javelin thrower. In 2011 she was a powerhouse in the jungle and even had a memorable (but scary) moment when she got a cockroach stuck up her nose. Apparently, she even kept it as a memento...
Andrew was a runner up in the 2019 version of the show where Eastenders Jacqueline Jossa beat him to the top spot. The Coronation Street star was a gracious runner up and had an emotional moment even knowing he came second - bless!
Janice Dickinson is an American model and television personality. She caused a storm in the 2007 series of the show starting arguments with many of the camp mates. A TV insider told The Sun, 'Although she really stirred things up, she was also hugely popular with the viewers at home, who loved the fact that she kept everyone on their toes. That’s why she finished second behind that year’s King of the Jungle, Christopher Biggins'
Myleene Klass was the runner up in the 2006 edition of the show. She had one of the most talked about moments for her white bikini scene. She even auctioned the bikini for charity and raised a whopping £7,500. Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine in May on whether she’d be down for another stint, Myleene joked, ‘I don’t know. I might have to tuck [my boobs] in my socks, I’ve breastfed three babies since then. She added, 'It feels like a lifetime ago, and only yesterday, it’s that weird dichotomy. It was a really good time in my life.'
When does I'm A Celebrity All-Stars air?
So far, there is no confirmed date but we will keep you updated. It is rumoured to be aired early 2023 - although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.