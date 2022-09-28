Meet The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here All-Stars Cast

CREDIT: Getty

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has also reportedly been in discussions with ITV about making a comeback after starring on the show in 2013. A source told The Sun, 'Helen is in two minds about I’m A Celebrity and has been in talks about the possibility of coming back. She has three young children who are very much her priority. Helen had a rollercoaster ride in the jungle when she was in there back in 2013 and while some parts were incredibly difficult, she really enjoyed the experience on the whole. They added, 'If Helen can make it work around her kids then she will consider taking the leap and signing up.'