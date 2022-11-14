I’m A Celeb: Boy George And Chris Moyles’ Secret Connection

They’ve seemed to have kept it a secret from both viewers and their fellow campmates, but Chris Moyles and Boy George have apparently been good friends for years after meeting through Chris’ girlfriend of seven years, Tiffany Austin.

Tiffany has been Boy George’s day-to-day manager since 2018 and so the I’m A Celeb pair have met multiple times. In fact, Boy George once called Chris and Tiff after returning home and finding that his alarm was going off.

Speaking about the incident whilst appearing on The Chris Moyles Show George said, ‘I came home one night and the alarm was off, so I was freaking out. Chris and Tiff turned up and Chris went in first. I was like, “I’m not going in there.” He went in, looked around. There was no one in there. It was fine. I would’ve stayed outside all night.’

For his part, Chris talked about another encounter the two had had when he and Tiff delivered Boy George’s shopping to his house.

Chris explained, ‘My girlfriend works with George. There was a lovely moment where we dropped shopping to his house. As I’m carrying it up his driveway to his front door I said to Tiff, “When I watched Top of the Pops years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be bringing Boy George his shopping.”

‘But then as I walked in the first thing George said was, “I can’t believe Chris Moyles is bringing my shopping in, I’d never have thought it.”’