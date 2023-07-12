Huw Edwards’ Wife Has Released A Statement Naming Him As The BBC Presenter Facing Allegations

Huw Edwards' wife Vicky Flind has released a statement naming him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf.

It comes after the BBC reported this week that they had suspended an unnamed presenter, after they were accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs. The BBC said they were ‘working as quickly as possible to establish the facts’. The Metropolitan Police has said no criminal offence has been committed by the BBC presenter facing allegations.

In the statement, Flind reveals Edwards is 'suffering from serious mental health issues' and is now 'receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future'. She asked for privacy for her family.

What does Huw Edwards' wife's statement say?

Flind's full statement reads: 'In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

'Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

'The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

'Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

'To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

'In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.'

The allegations were first reported by The Sun newspaper on Friday. According to the newspaper, the family of the teenager alleges that a presenter paid for explicit photos over a three-year period, starting when the young person was 17. The mother of the young person told the Sun on Sunday her child had used the money to fund a drug habit.

Speculation about who the BBC presenter has been rife on social media, with a number of high-profile presenters coming out to publicly scotch speculation into them including Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine, Nicky Campbell, and Gary Lineker.

Huw Edwards was one of the names trending on Twitter this week, after speculation began about who the BBC presenter might be, with the news anchor also trending on Google. An alleged photo of Edwards was also circulating online, contributing to Google searches for phrases like ‘Huw Edwards leaked.’

According to a timeline published by the BBC and The Sun, the young person’s family first complained to the corporation about one of its presenters back in May. ‘The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May,’ a statement by the BBC said. ‘New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.’