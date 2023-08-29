How Tall Is Jeremy Allen White (As In Carmy From The Bear)?

He's a beast of a chef, a master of his craft and he's even become a prolific meme. But what fans really want to know is how tall Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto aka The Bear actually is. Jeremy Allen White – the actor who plays him – might be the star of the award-winning Hulu/ Disney+ series, but at the end of the day people want to know what they want to know. And it's incredibly hard to decipher whether Jeremy is a short king or the rest of the cast are just quite tall.

When the series returned for its second season in June, these big questions reared their heads once more. And when an investigation as important as this one presents itself, we're always here to help.

Who is Jeremy Allen White?

Jeremy Allen White was cast in the comedy drama The Bear in 2022, and while he had already earned his stripes with roles in the Showtime series Shameless and the 2020 horror film The Rental, it was his role as the Michelin chef turned Chicago deli owner that really propelled him to fame.

Since then, people have rightfully taken an interest in the talented actor – not least because he was nominated for an Emmy and won a Golden Globe for his performance in the first season. But Jeremy has been acting since 2006, although he appeared in a number of less renowned films and series before getting his big break.

And when it finally arrived (he's only 32), he grabbed it with both hands. To prepare for his role as the Italian American chef Carmy, Jeremy attended classes at the Institute of Culinary Education alongside his co-star Ayo Edebiri. And, according to the internet, he also managed to reinvent the plain white t-shirt.

Is Jeremy Allen White married?

Jeremy married actress Addison Timlin on 18 October in 2019. They have two daughters together, born in October 2018 and December 2020. However, in May 2023, Addison filed for divorce.

While their divorce has not yet been finalised, the pair have been spotted together several terms and appear to be on good terms as they navigate coparenting. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the breakdown of their three-year marriage was due to trust issues. They said the couple 'were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce'.

Two months after their divorce was announced, Jeremy was spotted kissing model Ashley Moore on the street. Whether the two are now dating has not been confirmed.

How tall is Jeremy Allen White?

Now, the real question is: Is Jeremy Allen White really short, or is Ayo Edebiri just really tall? The actor who plays Sydney – Carmy's trusted sous chef and the brains behind the restaurant's glow up – seems a fair bit taller than her male counterpart on the show. So what's the deal? It's hard to tell. Especially when you throw Richard (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach) into the mix, who is reportedly 6'1.

As for Jeremy Allen White's height – it turns out he's 5'7 or 1.7m tall, which in fairness is pretty short. Meanwhile, reports on Ayo's height vary from publication to publication – with some people claiming she is also 5'7 and others saying she's 5'4.