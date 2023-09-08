Is The T-shirt From The Bear The New Connell’s Chain?

Call it escapism or, perhaps, we’ve hit our max of anything ‘Barbiecore’ but we’re in desperate need to actually drool over something on TV.

Previously, we had Connell’s chain, modelled beautifully by Paul Mescal in Normal People to lust over (always worth a rewatch IMO), as well as the Duke’s spoon in Bridgerton, which, every time I scrape out the last bit out of my Tesco tiramisu pot, miraculously comes back to mind. But, let’s be frank, there’s only so many times we can succumb to reruns of the same sexy props; newness is needed. So, without further ado, world, meet the T-shirt from The Bear. You can thank us later.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in his signature white T-shirt on FX’s The Bear.

By now, fervid fans of the Hulu show starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmy are already nervously hovering over the edge of their seats, ready to murmur “Yes, Chef” by the sight of what might be the hottest commodity on TV right now. You know what we’re talking about. For those hearing about this for the first time, we’re referring to a hunky guy in a skintight T-shirt. It’s really that simple.

Once you tune in, you’ll understand. Let us explain: we all know the power a good white tee holds. Us fashion editors like to wax lyrical about the timeless appeal of this wardrobe staple, but we hardly ever talk about how, ahem, sexy, the perfect white tee can be, too. As Lana Del Rey sings, “Blue jeans, white shirt, walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burn.” At last, we understand what she actually means.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in his signature white T-shirt on FX’s The Bear.

Obviously, this is pure internet sleuth catnip and superfans have already ID’ed Carmy’s sexy tee. Praise be. Twitter, Tik Tok and Reddit agree: it’s made by the German basics company, Merz B. Schwanen, and comes with the hefty price tag of $100. But it’s no regular tee, mais non. It’s made in a loopwheel factory which means the T-shirt is knitted in a continuous loop. Aka there are no side seams. If loop-wheeling results in looking like the best kind of beefcake, well, I’ll chuck everything out of my wardrobe with a side seam. But paying closer attention to White’s recent, erm, topless pap shots, I think I need to devour fewer Tiramisu pots and spend more time in the gym.