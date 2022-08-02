Here’s Why Princess Charlotte’s Games Outing Was An Important Royal Moment

As she sat joined her parenting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, Princess Charlotte was the star of the show.

Wearing a Rachel Riley dress (now available for £39 in the sale) Princess Charlotte was totally engrossed as she watched the swimming with her parents, pulling a series of adorable faces - and echoing her little brother Prince Louis at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

But Charlotte's day with her parents was actually also a key milestone for the family - the outing market the first time Princess Charlotte has joined her parents for a solo outing, without her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.

After the family posted an adorable video of Charlotte and Prince William before the Lionesses' win at the European Championships, some had expected the Princess to appear at Wembley with her father to watch the game.

So Royal fans will have been delighted to see Charlotte today in Birmingham, following her parents as they attended a number of picture opportunities at the games.

Kate Middleton has spoken previously about the mum guilt she has felt in the past leaving the children at home when she goes to work. Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the presenter asked her if she ever felt mum guilt, to which she replied: 'Yes, absolutely—and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying,.

'Yep, all the time. Even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here—George and Charlotte were like, "Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?"'