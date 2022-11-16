Here’s Proof Paul Mescal And Daisy Edgar Jones Are Still Friends

It's been two years since Normal People, took over our lives during lockdown but we're still obsessed with our favourite onscreen couple, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones. And we're pleased to report they're off-screen friendship is still going strong, as they proved last night at a screening of Paul's upcoming film Aftersun.

Supporting her BFF - who looked dashing in a brown check suit, Daisy rocked a red and white gingham dress as she celebrated Paul's star turn in Aftersun alongside their fellow Normal People co-star Fionn O'Shea and actor Andrew Scott.

Aftersun - which sees Paul play single dad Calum as he takes his 11-year-old daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) on holiday to Turkey - has received rave reviews with Paul even tipped to be nominated for an Oscar.

Paul is reported to be engaged to singer Phoebe Bridgers, not to be confused with Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller Bridge. But speaking of Phoebe Waller Bridge, Daisy nearly broke the internet last week after sharing pictures of her and Paul dressed as Phoebe's character and 'the hot priest' respectively. Captioning them with a casual 'Oh btw Paul and I did this for Halloween', she must have know that the internet would go completely nuts over them.