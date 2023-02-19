EE BAFTA Awards 2023: Dame Helen Mirren Pays Emotional Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Dame Helen Mirren gave a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at the 2023 EE BAFTA Awards tonight. As black and white images of the late monarch flashed across the screen, Dame Helen spoke about her incredible life and support for British arts and culture.

Her grandson William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales were also in the audience and clapped as the tribute came to an end. In her emotional speech honouring Her Majesty, Dame Helen said, ‘Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinemas greats, and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood's Golden Age to the birth of the blockbuster. Her Majesty was front row for it all.’

‘She supported over 50 cultural organisations, and in 2013 it was her turn to be honoured with a BAFTA in recognition of the Queen's outstanding patronage of the film and television industry. Cinema at its best, does what her majesty did- bring us together and unite us in history.’

The award-winning actor has portrayed Queen Elizabeth II on the silver screen and on the stage, winning an Oscar and BAFTA for her depiction in 2006’s biographical drama, The Queen. In her Oscar speech she said, ‘For fifty years and more, Elizabeth Windsor has maintained her dignity, her sense of duty, and her hairstyle. She’s had her feet planted firmly on the ground, her hat on her head, her handbag on her arm and she’s weathered many, many storms.’

‘I salute her courage and her consistency,' she added. 'And I thank her, because if it wasn’t for her, I most certainly, would not be here.'