Hang On, Was This Why Kim K Was At The Arsenal Match Last Night?

Football fans spotted an unlikely guest in the stands of the Emirates Stadium last night, after Kim Kardashian and her son Saint, seven, turned out for the match.

But just why was the reality superstar spending her Thursday night watching some footie in North London?

Keeping a low-key figure in the VIP area, Kim and the youngest West baby took in the action – watching Arsenal crash out of the Europa League after losing to Sporting Lisbon on penalties.

Whilst Saint appeared to enjoy every moment of the game, Kim appeared a little less interested – whipping out her phone at various points.

The star had shared on her Instagram story a snap of merchandise and Prime drinks, asking for fans to ‘send help’ as she prepped to watch the match unfold. It’s no secret that Saint is a huge Arsenal fan, having been pictured wearing the football top before.

But it looks like Kim didn’t just swap LA for London to let Saint see his favourite football team. In fact, the appearance was reportedly part of a mystery documentary being filmed at the North London Gunners’ ground (as reported by beIN SPORTS before the match.)

While there are not too many details yet released about the documentary, Kim wouldn’t be the first A-lister to make Arsenal her team of choice. Among the long list of celeb fans are Jay-Z, Andrew Garfield, and Matt Damon (who's known to be quite a fan of ye olde English pub.)

But while some fans were thrilled to spot Kim in the crowds, others were quick to voice their hopes that she wouldn’t be popping back again anytime soon.

Poking fun at the team’s loss, one fan joked ‘You obviously can’t have them both: Kim Kardashian and a win.’

Another fan tweeted, ‘Kim K curse in full effect for Arsenal today.’