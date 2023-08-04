Gigi Hadid Gives Emotional Update About Bella Hadid’s Lyme Disease

Gigi Hadid has given fans an update into her sister Bella Hadid’s lyme disease struggles. The model said in an Instagram story that her younger sibling had 'just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease.' She then explained that she wanted to clarify a post from last week in which she’d shared a photo of them together during a prior Fashion Week alongside a caption expressing that she was excited for her younger sister's return to the runway. 'Can't wait 4 the comeback,' Gigi wrote over the sweet photo them.

'Just wanna touch on this post from last week,' she wrote on her Instagram story. 'Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. (Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season...). Adding, 'I'm so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she's ready.' After Gigi's comments, it's clear that her sister is taking all the time she needs before she returns to the fashion scene.

Credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid’s lyme disease has plagued her for years, and the model has been extremely transparent about it's impact. In March, Hadid shared on TikTok that a 'low-grade infection underneath her tooth' had caused a Lyme disease-related flare-up. She also wrote in the caption of the post, 'The Lyme is attacking the places that are suffering ie tooth, jaw, gut, brain, spine, bones, etc oh and the entire nervous system.' She continued, 'Any minor trauma to the body whether it’s physically or mentally can cause Lyme to flare up.'

After doctors prescribed her antibiotics and the pain relief medication to treat the jaw infection in March, she revealed a selfie of her bare face 'breaking out randomly'. Hadid explained, ‘Most of my pictures /selfies look like this on a normal basis when I’m flaring up. (When I’m working a lot, FW, stressed etc, (aka always) my skin changes colour, I break out randomly, I get (what feels like) lesions, lethargy, chronic anxiety, zero motivation or purpose, leaky gut, adrenals, depressed.'

She continued, 'That's why I hate looking in the mirror or taking pictures especially lately, truly wanting to throw up at the sight of myself constantly. Years and years of this. If I'm all dolled up maybe I'll try for the girls, but man is it hard to do this as your profession while also feeling/looking sick like this.'

'And if you look back at work pictures from the past eight years you can tell the difference between me when my Lyme flares up and me when I'm healthy. She's a different girl. I feel so bad for her.'

The model also revealed how the pain effects her day to day, 'Basically, the nerve pain from my jaw ended up going down my entire meridian of my body, and to the touch, everywhere all the way down my body through all my lymph nodes. This pain, man. Something real different. Real different.'

The mother of the two models, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starYolanda Hadid,announced in 2015 that she, Bella and her son, Anwar Hadid, had all been diagnosed with the disease in 2012.