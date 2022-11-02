Strictly’s Fleur East On Facing The Dreaded Dance-Off: ‘It Makes You Want To Fight Harder’

Fleur East has dazzled us (quite literally) as she takes to the dance floor every Saturday on Strictly Come Dancing. Partnered up with Vito Coppola, the singer-songwriter and radio presenter went into the competition as the one to beat, but has had to overcome some trick weeks, having to overcome the dance-off twice.

Ahead of this weekend's episode we caught up with Fleur to chat

You’re almost seven weeks into your Strictly experience – is it everything that you thought it would be?

'I’d say it’s better than I thought it would be, but also more challenging! Every time I'd watched the show at home, I'd go, ‘oh my gosh, it’s so much fun!’ I underestimated the amount of physical strain on my body - but also the emotions.

'I think I’m really fortunate to be in with a group of amazing people. We’re so close, we catch up every Thursday and Friday nights, we go for dinners together, we message each other check in… And then each week, someone’s leaving. It’s such a rollercoaster, but it’s an amazing experience.'

The show is always plugged as a competition – but it sounds like there’s nothing but love between you all?

'The buzz of dancing, I think that takes over everything else. It’s the best experience because you get to know everyone so well. You know their challenges during the week, or you might see them in the dress run not get something quite right, and then you watch them on Saturday and they smash it. It’s amazing that you’re rooting for everyone else, as well as yourself.

'I think we’re not going in there trying to step over anyone – there’s no nastiness of negative energy. We’re really lucky we’ve got such a nice group of people.'

You mentioned online that you injured yourself last week. How’s the injury now?

'I whacked my big toe in rehearsal last week, and my toenail is just hanging at the moment. If you look closely at photos from Saturday night, I actually have a massive plaster on my big toe.

'I was just hoping that Vito didn’t stand on my toe during the dance or I didn’t knock it when I came out of a lift, because I was like, what am I going to do? I can’t wince and start crying in the middle of the dance! It’s kind of basically the countdown to when it’s gonna fall off – because he’s on his way out!'

"When you're in the dance off and you overcome that challenge, it does make you stronger"

It’s just been Halloween week and the dancing was next level – but you did find yourself in the bottom two. Does that knock your confidence a bit?

'It’s confusing at first when you hear your name called... Obviously there’s this huge wave of relief when you finish your dance, because you've worked so hard. And to be in the dance off, you think ‘oh my goodness, I’ve got to do it all again.’ And you’ve got to go up against your friend and see someone leave.

'I don’t know what’s worse, to be honest, because you’re either sad for someone leaving, or you’re sad for yourself leaving. It’s not a great feeling. But I think when you’re in that position and you overcome that challenge, it does make you stronger. It makes you want to fight harder, and it makes you appreciate your position more. You don’t take it for granted, and you savour every bit of that experience even more.'

How are you feeling ahead of this weekend?

'I’m really excited about Saturday because I get another chance to dance. I know that I’ve got so much to show – and the great thing about Strictly is that every dance shows a different side.

Not every week is going to be your best dance. We get a matter of days to learn a dance that our pros have danced since they were five. But I’m looking forward to this one, because it’s very slow – a slow waltz – and it’s very technical. The mood and the energy is completely different from last week, so I get a chance to show the judges and everyone at home that I’ve taken on the feedback and I can do something different.'

I know that some people assume that because you’re a performer, you somehow could have an upper hand coming into a show like Strictly. Just how different has this been to anything you’ve ever done?

'I think coming into the show, a lot of people assumed that because I sing, because I’m on stage, I’m going to smash a latin or ballroom dance. But it’s completely different.

'I’ve been saying from the start – when I’m singing, I’m holding a mic in my hand and there’s no way to fling my body around or anything like that, because I’m singing live. I’m not technically trained, I’ve not been to theatre school – this is completely different for me.

'I don’t have the dance discipline, and obviously the judges have noticed that with their comments – ‘it’s messy, your energy, you need more technique.’ I mean, I’m not surprised by those comments because I’m a complete novice. I’ve still got a long way to go, and there’s still a long way to go in the competition, so I’m hoping I can really show that I’ve picked up some skills.'

Got any behind the scenes secrets or gossip you can spill?

'I think the costumes have been a big surprise! You try your costume on Saturday morning, and by Saturday night it could have gone through about four changes. Some people go out on the dress run wearing one thing, and when it comes to the show, they’re wearing something totally different.

'When we did my salsa, my skirt was originally a lot longer. It was the first time I’d done spins in the skirt, and I felt like it was dragging behind me. So I went into costume and asked if there was anything they could do with the skirt – and they literally just cut it! So by Saturday night, my skirts was like four inches shorter than what it was in the dress run.

Have you had any celeb friends or Strictly alumni sliding into your DMs with tips and tricks?

'I've spoken to Gemma [ Atkinson ] quite a bit, and she's given me loads of practical tips about footwear, and putting numbing cream on the soles of your feet.

'And AJ [ Odudu ] is a really good friend of mine. She did it with Kai [ Widdrington ] last year, and they got all the way to the final. She's just advised me from the beginning - and she actually painted a realistic picture of it. She said "Fleur, this will be the most amazing thing you've ever done, but also the toughest thing you've ever done, so be prepared and just surrender to the experience." I think that was the best advice she could have given me, because no matter where Strictly's taken me - amazing performances, the highs and lows - I'm just ready to be here for the ride. I feel like I was prepared for that.'

And when Strictly is done and dusted and the show is over, do you think think you'll keep dancing?

'Yeah, 100%! I've already said to Vito I want him in my next music video. He said he's ready.'