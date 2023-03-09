Oscars 2023: Everything You Need To Know

The biggest night in Hollywood is nearly here and after the drama at last year's ceremony, who knows what might go down this time?

What we're most excited for? Rihanna is confirmed to perform 'Lift Me Up' (her track from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) which is nominated for Best Original Song.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Oscars 2023...

When are the Oscars this year?

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12 March at 8pm ET, so for us in the UK, that means Monday 13 March at 1am GMT. The awards show lasts around three hours, so if you're following the night live, prepare for a very late night.

How can I watch the Oscars in the UK?

You can watch the Oscars exclusively on Sky Showcase on Sunday 12 March from midnight.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2023?

While last year featured multiple hosts - Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes - this year talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting solo. This is the third time he's hosted the Oscars, having previously done so in 2017 and 2018.

Who's been nominated for the Oscars?

The nominees in the main categories are:

Best Picture: All Quiet On The Western Front, Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking

Actress in a Leading Role: Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

**Actor in a Leading Role:** Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living)

Actress in a Supporting Role: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Actor in a Supporting Role: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Who's presenting at the Oscars?

It's a typically impressive line-up, including: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Halle Bailer, Jessica Chasten, Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman, Elizabeth Banks, Salmya Hayek, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe and Zoe Saldaña.

Where will the 2023 Oscars be held?

The ceremony will return to the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, which has been home to the Oscars since 2001.

Why do we call the Academy Awards the Oscars?

The origins of the nickname are uncertain, but the most popular story is that when Margaret Herrick, an Academy librarian who went on to become the Executive Director of the Academy, first saw the golden statuettes in 1931, she said they reminded her of her Uncle Oscar.

Journalist Sidney Skolsky, who was present when she said this, then wrote in his _ New York Daily News _ column that ‘Employees have affectionately dubbed their famous statuette “Oscar.”’ It quickly caught on, although it took until 1939 for the Academy to officially adopt the name.