Fans Are Still Shocked That Elizabeth Olsen Is Mary-Kate And Ashley’s Sister

Although she's been a well-established actor for a while now, every time Elizabeth Olsen appears in a hit TV show or film - at the moment she's starring in ITV's Love & Death, a true-crime drama about murderer Candy Montgomery, but previous projects include WandaVision and Sorry For Your Loss - people start googling her, and with that comes the realisation that she has two very famous sisters: child actors and fashion icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen, 34, is three years younger than her sisters, who are now 37 and having famous sisters has been all Elizabeth knows because Mary-Kate and Ashley started their career aged nine-months-old when they made their debuts as Michelle Tanner in Full House - a role they pursued until 1995.

Elizabeth, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen in 2016

Speaking about their unorthodox childhood with Lorraine Kelly on her eponymous TV show, Elizabeth admitted, 'It's definitely not a lot of people's average childhood, but I don't know if any of us look back at our childhoods and think of any of them as average. I guess it was unique to me and my sisters' experience.'

She later expanded on this on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, speaking about the sometimes scary encounters her family faced with photographers.

'It’s weird growing up with that,' she said. 'The paparazzi part was the strange part because they follow you, and as a child it was very scary. They were obsessed with them turning 18.'

Although Elizabeth is now a hugely successful actress in her own right, she's admitted that she didn't pursue acting until later in life because she feared being linked to her famous sisters.

Speaking to Glamour, she admitted, 'I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, "I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase [her middle name] when I become an actress."'

Elizabeth's breakthrough came in 2011 when she starred in the independent thriller drama Martha Marcy May Marlene alongside Sarah Paulson, for which she was nominated for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress.

She then went on to international success with her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films and their subsequent spin-off TV series, starring in Avengers: Age of Ultra and WandaVision to name just a few.