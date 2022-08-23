Davide’s Birthday Surprise For Ekin-Su’s 28th Birthday Is Too Adorable

‘Best boyfriend in the world’ Davide Sanclimenti won some serious points when he surprised girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu at her London hotel suite for her 28th birthday.

The Love Island winners – who stormed to victory earlier this month with a landslide over sixty per cent of the vote – each uploaded some cute content to the ‘gram showing Ekin’s wholesome reaction to the surprise, with and friends and fans gushing over the cute gesture.

After first surprising Ekin with an impromptu trip to London from their rented flat in Manchester, Davide went several steps further when he bedecked her hotel suite with hundreds of white balloons, pictures of the couple from their time in the villa and his girlfriend’s name spelled out in four-foot-high lights, along with two incredible cakes and stacks of presents from Jo Malone and Selfridges.

‘Came in to the room completely oblivious that my man surprised me…’ wrote Ekin on Instagram. ‘I just can’t 🥺 He even made sure my yellow bean bag was here…. Thank you so much @davidesancli.'

Davide used Go PR and Events for the big birthday surprise, a luxury party planning firm who’ve worked with everyone from Tyson Fury and his family to Brian McFadden and a whole load of former Islanders and influencers.

On his own Instagram, Davide wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my Queen. My soulmate. My best friend. Hope you enjoyed your birthday 🥳 in style. Cheers to many more celebrations to come 🥰♥️’.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who yesterday announced she was stepping down from her role after three series presenting, wrote ‘Happy Birthday Ekin!! Love ya ❤️x’, and one fan said, ‘Woman you found an absolute Diamond 💎 of a man in Davide. He’s a true king 👑! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾’