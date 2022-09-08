David Schwimmer And Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship In Their Flirty 50s Is The Sweetest

Friends may have finished eighteen years ago, but the love between the cast continues to transcend time.

Specifically, the relationship between David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston – the golden couple that never were – is still tugging profoundly at our heartstrings, with David’s latest affectionate trolling winning over the internet.

After JenAn posted a sultry shower pic with the cryptic caption ‘Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22’, (our guess is an in-shower skincare line), David recreated the scene on his own Instagram, less sexy and more sudsy, with the caption, ‘@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??’

The joke wasn’t lost on Jen who accused her former co-star of ‘stealing her thunder’. If taking the piss out of each other relentlessly online isn’t a sign of true love, we don’t know what is.

There’s no doubt that Jen and David play up to the public’s obsession with the romance between their characters, Rachel Green and Ross Geller, and our unanswered prays that they give things a whirl in the real world. Back in Summer 2021 we lost our collective shit when it was rumoured that the pair were ACTUALLY dating after the decades-long wait for the Friends reunion show, but, sadly, her rep confirmed to Grazia that ‘The whole narrative created by UK tabloids is fabricated.’

Boo.

Despite the rumours turning out to be untrue, the actors weren’t coy about indulging the fantasy (which, in hindsight, was just mean), with David posing in a lobsters T-shirt featuring a silhouette print of their characters, and tagging Jen in it. His flirty banter was reciprocated by Jen, who posted to her own Insta, 'For the record… we were SO not on a break', in reference to their on-screen romance and break up.