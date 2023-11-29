Cynthia Nixon Goes On Hunger Strike To Call For Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Cynthia Nixon has announced she’s on hunger strike in protest at the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The 57-year-old actor – who starred asMiranda Hobbes in Sex and the City – made the announcement whilst outside the White House, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and help for those in need.

She said, ‘Almost 15,000 Palestinian civilians, 70% of them children and women, have been killed in the last seven weeks. This is unprecedented. This is more people than were killed by the US and its allies in 20 years of war in Afghanistan.’

Actress Cynthia Nixon attends a protest announcing a hunger strike, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the White House on November 27, 2023. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

‘I am sick and tired of people explaining this away by saying civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths.’

Opening up about the protest, she added, ‘We are hunger striking as a way of amplifying that, yes, Palestinians are being bombed and killed, but they’re also being starved and so many of them are on the brink of starvation.’

The comments refer to the devastation inflicted on those living in Gaza by the ongoing Israeli air strikes and blockades on water and power.

Cynthia – who ran for Mayor of New York City in 2018 – isn’t the only one striking, with various other figures and activists getting involved in the protest. They include New York state representative Zohran Mamdani, who said: 'The message I am giving is to President Joe Biden, to call on him to demand an immediate ceasefire. We are here starving ourselves on any food for five days to bring a little light to what Palestinians are suffering through because of the policies of our president.'

As the news unfolds, here’s everything to know about Cynthia Nixon's hunger strike.

Why is Cynthia Nixon on hunger strike?

A common figure when it comes to protesting, Cynthia is taking part in the hunger strike to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Standing outside the White House, Cynthia was among activists calling for a permanent ceasefire. The protest comes following Israel’s attack on Gaza, which began in retaliation after the Hamas terror attack in Israel which saw 1200 killed and more than 200 taken hostage. This week, a number of Israeli hostages have been released in return for Palestinian prisoners.

During her talk, Cynthia condemned the US Government for enabling a ground invasion that has killed nearly 15,000 people – including more than 6,000 children – according to Gaza’s Health ministry.

A source close to the actress said, ‘To her, doing the strike at all is a small price to pay for what she is fighting for. She’s doing it for her family and friends, and those in harm’s way, and everyone is supporting her that she is close to.’

What does it mean to be on hunger strike?

To be on hunger strike is to essentially fast. A form of non-violent resistance, those involved refuse to eat as an act of political protest.

Cynthia has said that she will consume only water and a little lemon during her fast.

How long will Cynthia Nixon be on hunger strike?

The hunger strike is set to go on all week. However, according to the Guardian, Nixon revealed to them that she would interrupt her fast for work commitments. The other activists taking part in the strike will gather between 9am and 7pm each day until the strike ends on Friday.

Nixon is currently starring in the HBO period drama The Guilded Age, which has just returned for its second season. The series follows the story of Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York, moving in with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Set in the late 1800s, fans have dubbed the series as the ‘American Downton Abbey’

Actress Cynthia Nixon speaks as she announces a hunger strike calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the White House on November 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Is Cynthia Nixon Jewish?

Cynthia herself is not Jewish, but she is the mother of two Jewish children with her ex-husband, Danny Mozes.

Talking about her reasons behind taking part in the hunger strike, Cynthia said ‘As the mother of Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that “never again” means “never again” for everyone.’

Who else has done a hunger strike?