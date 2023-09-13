Everything You Need To Know About Nigella Lawson’s Daughter, Cosima Diamond

Nigella Lawson has written about how her daughter Cosima helped her regain her confidence in the darkest days after her split with Charles Saatchi. 29-year-old Cosima Diamond is one of Nigella's two children with the late journalist John Diamond. She has a brother, Bruno Paul Diamond, who is 27.

The TV chef appears to have a close relationship with her two children, and was recently spotted walking around Central London arm in arm with her daughter Cosima.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror last year, Nigella said, 'I have been forced to be guarded. I used to be more open and I’d like to think I will be again.

'Cosima said to me, "Mum, would you rather be a real person like you or someone who has hair and make-up done to go to the supermarket? It is better to be a real person." She’s right.'

Nigella split with Saatchi after pictures emerged of him apparently throttling her outside the restaurant Scotts were published by the Sunday People. Nigella moved out of the family home, taking her son Bruno and Cosima Diamond along with her. More of the family’s life was then dredged up in public as Nigella took the witness stand in a case against the family’s former assistants, the Grillo sisters. Nigella and Charles had accused Elisabetta and Francesca Grillo of fraudulently using their credit cards, charges they were eventually found not guilty of.

In an attempt to show Nigella up as a ‘bad character’ and unreliable witness, the Grillo sisters claimed, in court, that ‘Nigella lets the children smoke weed’. And in his infamous ‘Higella’ email, read out during the trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Saatchi alleged that both Nigella and her daughter, Cosima were ‘off [their] heads on drugs'. Something which he later denied believing. He also exclaimed in the email that ‘You, Higella… poisoned your child with drugs and trashed her life. Classy!’

So what else do we know about Cosima Diamond? Her nickname is Mimi, she went to £16,500-a-year fee-paying Latymer Upper School in west London, she’s friends with model Lillie Rage and she really knows how to put an outfit together. In another shot, taken when the incident at Scott’s first blew up, she teams what looks like an all-in-one-black romper with a not-so-classic mid-length trench coat (just check out that pastel-pink lining), dress shoes, understated jewellery and long, cascading ombre curls, effectively turning what could have been a very casual look into something a lot more formal.



Nigella Lawson's house

What we all want to know, obviously, is whether the amazing London townhouse where Nigella appears to be filming Cook, Eat Repeat is actually where Nigella, Cosima and Bruno all live. The three were reported to have moved out of the Chelsea home they shared with Charles Saatchi at the end of the marriage. According to Hello, the three now live in a pink-painted mews house in Central London. It's unclear if this is where Nigella's current cookery programme is being filmed, although reports suggest that previous shows were filmed on sets that were done up to instragrammable perfection.