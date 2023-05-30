Here’s The Latest Drama Between Chrishell Stause And Nicole Young

When Christine Quinn revealed she had left the O Group, many questioned whether the show's drama days were well and truly over. Well, turns out we were very wrong...

In the latest feud to hit the show (both onscreen and behind the scenes), Selling Sunset fav Chrishell Stause has found herself embroiled in a row with costar Nicole Young, who joined as a newbie cast member alongside Bre Tiesi during season six.

And as Chrishell comes with receipts a-plenty, the fallout is far from done.

What happened between Chrishell and Nicole?

The two brokers faced drama throughout the series, after Nicole - who has been part of the O Group since 2014, before joining the cast this year - claimed Chrishell took credit for her previous listings.

The fallout came to a head in what some fans have dubbed the most dramatic moment of the series, with Chrishell accusing her costar of being on drugs. Nicole - who had issues with Chrishell reportedly receiving special treatment from mutual ex/ boss, Jason Oppenheim - denied the allegations.

Did Chrishell accuse Nicole of taking drugs on the show?

In episode seven, the two brokers were seen arguing at a dinner party. In the heat of the moment, Chrishell said 'You're on drugs. It doesn't seem like there's only wine in your glass. You've been a little "cracked out" all night.'

Chrishell also accused her costar of using drugs during previous events, including costar Mary Fitzgerald's bachelorette party - with Mary shutting down the claims as 'damaging.'

The following day, Nicole revealed to costars Mary and Chelsea Lazkani that she had consulted her lawyer and completed a drugs test, saying the 'severe and damaging accusations' were '1000 percent false.'

Later that night, Nicole told Chrishell that she had consulted her legal team about her character being defamed, but that would not be suing.

Are Chrishell and Nicole still fighting?

The cameras might have stopped rolling, but the costars certainly haven't stopped feuding.

After the new season debuted, Chrishell shared screenshots on her socials of alleged messages she received from Nicole about joining the show.

Dedicating the post to 'those who love facts,' the upload appears to show Nicole reaching out to Chrishell in June 2022 after 'getting a contract to be a full-time cast member.' Nicole proceeded to ask if they could chat about filming the show, with Chrishell offering to set up a 'girls lunch.'

Soon after, Chrishell attempted to share her side of the story by saying 'I am going to correct a narrative - from now on, anytime someone lies about me, I'm correcting it. And I have the receipts to do it and I'm not playing this [ game ] .'

The star then went on to share a screenshot of an email allegedly sent in January 2022. Telling an Oppenheim Group client that she and Nicole would 'tag team' the project to help 'find your next amazing home,' Chrishell wrote, 'I am connecting you with Nicole Young who is an incredible agent I have worked very closely with to make sure you get the most dedicated attention.'

The former soap actress then followed up with another screenshot, in which she introduced Nicole to another client as an 'amazingly hard working and overall lovely person.' Captioning the screenshots, Chrishell wrote 'Need you to see I wrote this in Jan 2022. DM's posted were in June 2022.'

Has Nicole received death threats?

Following the season premiere, Nicole opened up about facing backlash from fans over her disagreement with the OG broker. Opening up last week on Instagram, Nicole wrote 'The vicious hatred I've received from strangers stings a lot less when surrounded by the army of loyal friends and family who love and support me, lift me up and most importantly, know who I really am.'

Chrishell later responded to reports that Nicole had received death threats, writing 'Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after season 6. Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let's keep it fun please.'

When is season seven coming?

Season seven of Selling Sunset is confirmed, but no release date has been made public.