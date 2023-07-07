So, Who Exactly Is Lily Collins’ Husband, Charlie McDowell?

In Emily In Paris, Lily Collins runs around the French capital snogging gorgeous chefs, suave fashion designers, snobby philosophers and - oops - one seventeen-year-old. But in real life, the actress is very happy with one man: Charlie McDowell. Happily married for almost two years, in fact.

The couple wed in September 2021, roughly a year after they'd got engaged, and even shared some gorgeous wedding photos on Instagram with fans.

On the couple's first wedding anniversary, Charlie shared a sweet tribute to his wife, writing, "A year ago I married my hero. You make every place shine brighter and better. I am in awe of your kindness and beauty every single day. I will try to keep up. But it’s kinda annoying that you age backwards and I seem to age double time." Swoon!

But just who is Lily’s husband? Here’s everything you need to know about the director, who has some very famous parents. And exes.

Who is Charlie McDowell?

Charlie McDowell is a film director, most known for films The One I Love and The Discovery. He was born on 10 July 1983 and is based in LA.

Who are Charlie McDowell’s parents?

Charlie McDowell’s parents are none other than A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell and Oscar winning actress Mary Steenburgen. So, you could say film runs in the family. He also has a sister Lilly McDowell Walton, who is also an actor.