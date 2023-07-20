Barbiemania: All The Celebrities Who Have Their Own Barbie Doll

Gallery Celebrities with their Barbies

CREDIT: Getty

Back in 2011, Katy Perry's Barbie reflected her ever-changing hair colour, but there were other features that captured the singer's attention.

She gushed, 'Oh, the lashes are so long. I love her!' adding, 'Even my nail polish is perfect. God is in the details and she's gorgeous. I love this so much!'

According to reports at the time, the bid for the limited edition doll was $3,250. Justifiable, we reckon.