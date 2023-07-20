Barbiemania: All The Celebrities Who Have Their Own Barbie Doll

Can you actually remember what the world looked like before it became swept up in the phenomenon that is Barbie? No, nor can we. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have had film fans in a Barbie and Ken-shaped chokehold all summer. So, naturally we had to compile the definitive list of the best celebrity Barbie dolls. From pop stars to sporting legends, no walk of life hasn't jumped on the Barbie bandwagon.
Celebrities with their Barbies
Back in 2011, Katy Perry's Barbie reflected her ever-changing hair colour, but there were other features that captured the singer's attention.
She gushed, 'Oh, the lashes are so long. I love her!' adding, 'Even my nail polish is perfect. God is in the details and she's gorgeous. I love this so much!'
According to reports at the time, the bid for the limited edition doll was $3,250. Justifiable, we reckon.
When J.Lo's Barbie was born in 2014, Amazon shoppers were thrilled and urged the megastar's fanbase to get their hands on one.
'Her make-up is exquisite, as is her gown and accessories,' was just one glowing review.
However, others thought that the doll was a disservice to her famous curves.
In 2020, lockdown gave us a Mattel x Elton John collaboration: The Tiny Dancer doll. It was released to coincide with the hitmaker's 45-year anniversary of his concert at Dodgers Stadium in 1975.
The legend told Rolling Stone, 'Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.'
Zendaya holds her Barbie in such high regard that she dedicated an entire Instagram post to her.
The Dune actress wrote in 2015, 'When I was little I couldn't find a Barbie that looked like me, my…how times have changed. Thank you @barbie for this honor and for allowing me to be apart of your diversification and expansion of the definition of beauty. Can't wait to keep doing amazing things with you #besuper @luxurylaw @theshelbyswain.'
The release was also affiliated with a campaign encouraging girls to 'raise their voices'. We love.
Ashley Graham recently confessed she was 'traumatised' growing up as there were no Barbie dolls that looked like her.
Speaking about the difference it would have made having a doll that replicated her body shape, she said, 'I wouldn’t have looked at myself in the mirror and thought, "Why do I have this and she has that?"'
In 2016, Ashley's very-own Barbie doll was unveiled, much to her delight. She said, 'We need to work together to redefine the global image of beauty and continue to push for a more inclusive world. I’m thrilled Barbie has not only evolved their product, but also has continued to honour women who are pushing boundaries. It’s an honour to be immortalised in plastic.'
Yara Shahidi’s Barbie doll has a very special and significant history.
The doll you see above is from 2020 - a re-release to encourage young voters to have their voices heard in the then-looming US presidential election.
Of the creation initially, Yara said she worked with her mum and Mattel to achieve the desired product. She explained, 'Everything from my outfit to my curls to my eyebrows were all things that we discussed.'
Adwoa Aboah was turned into a Barbie doll to commemorate International Women's Day in 2019.
At the time, Mattel said it was working with female role models to focus on diversity and inclusivity - something Adwoa embraced with open arms.
She said, ’Im passionate about encouraging girls to be anything they want to be, and I’m honoured to be a Barbie Shero. I believe by working together we can encourage girls to find their authentic voices and that we can have an impact on the world for the next generation of girls.'
History was made last May when Laverne Cox inspired the first-ever trans Barbie doll.
Laverne said of the partnership, 'What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there’s a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person.'
Fans seemed to manifest last year's milestone, as one set up a petition for Mattel to create a Laverne Cox doll in 2018!
Retired footballer Abby Wambach unveiled her Barbie in 2016 and spoke about her love for the doll growing up and how she hoped the release of hers would be a game-changer.
She said, 'You guys may not believe this but I was a Barbie kid, like for real. I’m not just saying that. I think this is a really impactful statement…It just proves that we really are getting somewhere. Not everybody is created equal and if you’re out there and maybe your doll doesn’t look exactly like you feel, here’s another option.'
Naomi Osaka's Barbie doll flew off the shelves in 2021. In fact, it was such a sought-after doll that it sold out just hours after it was released.
The tennis player revealed that the doll donned an outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open - a Nike tennis dress and a white visor.
'I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything,' she added.
READ MORE: These Are The Best Barbie Toys To Shop In Honour Of The Upcoming Movie