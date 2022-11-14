Cara Delevigne’s Planet Sex: Everything You Need To Know About Her New Documentary Series

Supermodel Cara Delevigne has already turned her hand to acting (with the long-awaited second season of Carnival Row airing in February 2023) but now she can add documentary host to her CV, with her new series, Planet Sex, coming to BBC Three at the start of next month. And the trailer for the series has dropped and given us a glimpse of what to expect from the series... and it looks like nothing is off-limits.

WATCH: The Planet Sex trailer

What is Planet Sex about?

'There is so much to know about the world of sex - and I want answers,' according to Cara. Over the six episodes the documentary will explore female desire, queer and trans identities, orgasms, masturbation, body diversity, poly relationships, pornography and more - with Cara speaking to a range of individuals and experts around the world (including a visit to a sex lab).

In the trailer she also reflects on her personal experiences, saying 'In my own life I definitely had a lot of internalised homophobia and shame.'

According to BBC Three: 'Actor and model Cara Delevingne explores our sexual identities to find out what makes us who we are: our gender, our sexuality, our passions and the type of relationships we crave.'

In the first episode - titled The Orgasm Gap - Cara uncovers the science behind orgasms, makes 'vagina art' in Japan and attends a masturbation class in New York. The second episode Out and Proud? will address Cara's own sexuality, as she attends her first ever Pride in Tokyo and parties at the biggest lesbian festival in the world in the US. In further episodes she helps make an ethical, feminist porn film and confronts her own 'gender fluidity'.

Planet Sex promises to be both frank and fascinating. Throw in unprecedented insight into Cara's thoughts and feelings about love, sex and relationships - and it has must-see TV written all over it.

When does Planet Sex start? How can I watch Planet Sex in the UK?