Who Is Ariana Grande’s Husband, Dalton Gomez?

Fans have been left wondering whether Ariana Grande is once again back on the market after being spotted at the Wimbledon finals without her wedding ring. The 'Thank U, Next' singer - who married real estate agent Dalton back in 2021 - was pictured enjoying some tennis alongside Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey, all without her wedding rings.

Ariana and Dalton have been living life separately over the past couple of months, after the singer's role in the film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked has seen her living in the UK. The couple have not denied nor confirmed rumours of their split, but a source alleged to TMZ that the couple have been separated since January and are 'heading towards a divorce.' If true, this means the once loved-up pair would be calling it quits after just two years of marriage.

The source also insisted that there was no bad blood between the two, saying they remained 'amicable' and were still 'best friends'.

The couple reportedly began dating at the beginning of 2020 - spending quarantine together - before trying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ari's home the following year. According to the former Disney-darling's reps, the ceremony had only '20 people' invited, and was filled with 'love and happiness.' How cute!

But you'd be forgiven for not knowing who Dalton is. Apart from a few selfies on Instagram, the couple have kept their relationship fairly low-key and out of the spotlight - giving quite the contrast to her very public engagement with comedianPete Davidson (the pair sadly split in October 2018).

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Unlike many of Ari's previous flames, Dalton isn't a part of the entertainment industry. Although he calls the likes of Miley Cyrus his best friend, he's a real estate agent working with homes worth millions of dollars - and Dalton himself is thought to be worth a cool £15million. (Serious question: we wonder if he watches Selling Sunset?) The company he works for, the Aaron Kirman Group, says that he 'holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers' and is known for his 'extensive knowledge in the fields of architecture and luxury estate'. He's thought to have been working at the company for five years. Apparently Dalton also used to be a dancer, and is 27 years of age!

Their engagement was announced just before Christmas. 'Forever n then some,' Ariana posted in a since deleted post on December 20, announcing the happy news via Instagram. Fans were quick to notice that her gorgeous diamond ring - rumoured to be worth £261,000 - contains a pearl, which looks like it's from her grandfather's tie pin which she posted about in 2014.

The couple have neither confirmed nor denied the split as of yet, but fans are already heartbroken at the thought of the A-Lister couple calling it quits.

One fan wrote 'But they were so perfect together,' as another agreed 'I really wanted her to be happy and for this one to last.'

Another added that there's always light to be found, joking 'I'm sad that Ariana and Dalton are separating, but we might get new music out of it.'

But not everyone was so quick to believe the rumours. One fan wrote, 'Do people not realise not wearing your rings every second of the day is actually very common... Sad to see how people base marriage solely off of a ring.'