Are The Kardashian’s Really Banned From The Met Gala?

It looks like the Met Gala could be Kardashian-less this year. According to reports, they have been 'cut' from the guest list of the highly anticipated event this year.

The Kardashian's history with the Met Gala has always been under a lot of speculation. After previously being banned from the exclusive event,Kim Kardashian was finally invited in 2013 alongside her ex-husbandKanye West. However, since then the family have been front and centre and last year all five sisters took to the carpet - including Khloé Kardashian.

However, it has now been reported that none of the Kardashian-Jenner's will be invited to the Met steps this year. Page Six have claimed that Vouge's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour is 'cracking down' on who makes the cut, and the reality stars are no longer permitted. According to one source who spoke to the outlet, 'no Kardashians' will be invited. However, a source familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner clan has disputed the claims stating the rumours are false.

Is this likely to be true? Probably not. Let's face it - at this point, the Kardashians (at least some of them) have arguably earned their placement in the world of high fashion. We will most likely see them rocking up to the Met steps in May.

Also, this year, the event will honour the late Karl Lagerfeld. Kim remembered Lagerfeld fondly when he passed in 2019. The designer photographed Kim for a spread in CR Fashion Book back in 2013 when she was pregnant with North West, and she shared images from set following the news of Lagerfeld’s death.

'We lost a true legend!' she wrote. 'You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honoured to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed.'

Either way, there's always been a lot of speculation about the Kardashians (specifically Khloé) being 'banned' from the Met Gala at various times, which Khloé herself shut down on Twitter:

She also revealed that she'd turned down past invites during Hulu's The Kardashians, saying, 'I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.' She added that Kim ended up convincing her to go last year, explaining, 'Good old Kimberly has a way with words. And I am also sort of a pushover with some things, and I guess I allowed her to push me over.'

Kim made her Met Gala debut in 2013, and the experience was very overwhelming for her. She explained in a tweet in 2019, 'Year 1- 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. She added, 'I did my own lipstick & the colour is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity.'

But since then her appearances have taken her to new heights, featuring looks from Givenchy, Lanvin, Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Balenciaga. However, Kim's outfit choice last year caused a lot of controversy after she wore a vintage Marilyn Monroe dressfrom 1962. Kim told Vogue that she lost a lot of weight to fit into the iconic outfit. The admission, which it seems Kim casually made, created a huge online stir.