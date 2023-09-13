Are NSYNC Really Reuniting?

They haven’t released new music in over two decades, but at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards NSYNC surprised the crowd on stage with some serious '90s nostalgia.

The boy band, made up of Justin Timberlake, 42, JC Chasez, 47, Joey Fatone, 46, Lance Bass, 44, and Chris Kirkpatrick, 51, took the stage to present the first award of the night - Best Pop, almost ten years from their reunion performance at the 2013 VMAs.

The band received a standing ovation from the crowd, but the biggest fangirl reaction was undoubtedly from Taylor Swift. Proving she is one of the most relatable stars, the singer mouthed ‘Are you joking?’ as they took to the stage, before covering her mouth in shock (us too, Taylor).

Her reaction to the '90s heartthrobs got everyone talking on social media, with one user writing on X/Twitter ‘Taylor Swift is every millennial reacting to *NSYNC reuniting.’

In their speech, JC Chasez commented on how the band were ‘just kids’ when they won the Best Pop Video Award over 20 years ago for their hit Bye Bye Bye – their first ever VMA. ‘It meant the world to us,' he said.

‘A lot has changed in the past two decades, but the one thing that remains the same is that a creative boundary-pushing video leaves a lasting mark for decades,’ added Lance Bass, to which Joey Fatone continued ‘We just wanted to say thank you, MTV, and especially all of you guys. Thank you so much, each and each and every one of you, for supporting your favorite musical artists. Thank you guys.'

The award for Best Pop was worn by Taylor for her hit Anti-Hero, who Justin Timberlake announced as ‘The Unstoppable Taylor Swift.’ Taylor beat Demi Lovato (Swine), Dua Lipa (Dance the Night), Ed Sheeran (Eyes Closed), Miley Cyrus (Flowers), Olivia Rodrigo (Vampire) and P!nk (Trustfall).

Taylor, who was clearly still starstruck by the band, hugged each of the NSYNC members, with Lance even presenting her with a friendship bracelet. ‘I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this. I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is,' Taylor said of the band. 'You guys are -- you are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is... really, it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets.’

She continued by thanking her fans. ‘I love making pop music, I love making pop music videos, I also love making country. I love slinking around different genres and the only reason I'm allowed to do that is because you, the fans, gave me the opportunity to do that,’ she said. 'It's all just one big adventure and it's all so much to challenge myself to make music that's different than what I made last and I just love you for it. But I really love making pop music, so thank you so, so, so much.’

This wasn't the only moment that got fans talking. Justin Timberlake also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the band together moments after they appeared on stage. 'So five guys walk into an elevator…' he captioned the video, which showed the bandmates laughing together.

With so many hints flying around, there's inevitably one question on everyone's lips: Are NSYNC really reuniting?

One Twitter / X user, on watching the VMAs, wrote ‘NSYNC reuniting makes me feel like a giddy little girl, again.’ Another shared a picture of her holding a glass of prosecco or champagne and wrote ‘Of course I’m having some sparkles for my 5 favorites reuniting. @NSYNC @jtimberlake @JCChasez @IamCKirkpatrick.’

Rumours about a potential NSYNC reunion are also rife on TikTok, with fans speculating there could be a tour or even a comeback album. And thankfully, this might not be the last time we see the band together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the band did reunite to record a new song for the soundtrack of Trolls Band Together. For now, nothing has been confirmed from the studio of the group, but there have been hints that they’ve completed a new song titled 'Take You To A Better Place' for the film.

Judging by the trailers, the animated film could have a boy band reunion storyline for Justin Timberlake’s character, Branch. There is also a theory that the group's other four members are expected to join him in the film.