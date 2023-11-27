As Those Clubbing Videos Circulate, Are Molly Mae And Tommy Fury Still Together?

A series of videos of Tommy Fury letting his hair down with Chris Brown in Dubai have gone viral, which may spell trouble for his relationship with fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.

In the video clips, the 24-year-old boxer was seen clubbing with Chris Brown and the videos have sparked concern amongst some fans. The footage shows Tommy, who appears to be intoxicated, dancing with a group of friends and in one of the clips he has been accused of flirting with a girl as he's seen holding her cheeks and pushing her face away.

Fans of the couple – who met on Love Island in 2019, had their first baby together in January and got engaged in July this year – have taken to the internet to express their concern and ask why Tommy Fury is out clubbing while Molly-Mae is at home with their daughter Bambi. While we are not sure exactly what has happened or how Molly-Mae feels about the situation, the videos are not very complimentary.

Are Molly Mae and Tommy Fury still together?

Now, people are questioning the status of Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague's relationship, with Google searches peaking for 'are Molly Mae and Tommy Fury still togther' and 'Have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury broken up?'.

Molly-Mae is yet to address the videos on social media and appears to have taken a short break from posting. While Tommy has posted a series of stories from his time in the Middle East, including a trip to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before returning home and sharing a photo of Bambi with the caption, 'oh how I've missed that cheeky face'.

There's also search for 'Molly Mae engagement ring' as some people online have spotted that she's no longer wearing her engagement ring in recent pictures. The influencer and YouTuber hasn't been spotted with her engagement ring on since the end of October. However, she often posts photos without it on (it is a pretty huge ring), so it's unclear whether this is a sign of trouble in her and Tommy's relationship.

Although it looks like Tommy is home again now, it's unclear whether the couple are experiencing issues in their relationship, whether they are on a break or whether there isn't anything to worry about – but it's unlikely that these viral videos will do anything to help either way.