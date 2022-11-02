‘It’s Tempting’ – Anne Hathaway Contemplates A Devil Wears Prada Sequel

She is a highly-decorated actress with a wealth of acclaimed movies in her filmography. And if we rewind 16 years, Anne Hathaway snatched her most commercially successful role to date: wannabe journalist and personal assistant Andrea 'Andy' Sachs in blockbuster The Devil Wears Prada.

Appearing on talk show The View earlier this week, the film star - whose big earning titles also include The Dark Knight Rises, One Day and Les Misérables - said it's 'tempting' to reprise the role that propelled her career, but did admit she's uncertain a sequel would come into fruition.

Explaining why she 'doesn't know if there could be' a second instalment, Anne, 39, said, 'I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just very different now.'

The film - based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name - follows Andy's experience working as a co-assistant for powerful magazine editor Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) - a character who was allegedly inspired by US Vogue editor Anna Winter. Other names that scooped a role in the comedy-drama were Emily Blunt, who played an assistant called Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci, who took on the role of art director Nigel Kipling.

Referencing their famous character dynamics, Anne added, 'It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it.'

At New York Fashion Week in September, fans went wild when Anne appeared to emulate an iconic outfit to Andy's from The Devil Wears Prada.

The actress slipped on a turtleneck top, a brown leather jacket and a matching mini skirt, and she pulled her hair into a ponytail - a strikingly similar look of Andy's in the film.

The uncanny likeness was not intentional though, as Anne explained on The View.

'I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit, this was the other outfit that came,' she said.