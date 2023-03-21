Amanda Bynes Has Been Placed On Psychiatric Hold One Year After Her Conservatorship Was Terminated

Amanda Bynes has been placed on psychiatric hold in Los Angeles after she was found wandering the streets without any clothes on, according to US reports. The incident comes one year after her nine-year conservatorship was terminated, and reports that the former teen star had previously been doing well.

In 2013, Amanda’s mother became her conservator after was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and began struggling with her mental health and drug addiction. She had been involved in a series of concerning incidents, including setting her neighbour’s driveway on fire, before she was sent to a psychiatric ward for treatment.

In 2018, Bynes stated that she had been sober for four years with the help of her parents and in February 2022, she filed to end her conservatorship. In March 2022, with the support of her parents, the conservatorship was officially terminated.

Today’s incident, one year later, saw Bynes placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold after she flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode. She called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she needed to be hospitalised – she is not believed to have suffered any physical injuries.

Bynes was due to appear at an All That panel at 90s con in Connecticut last weekend, her first scheduled public event since the end of her conservatorship but cancelled due to illness. Her lawyers had stated in 2022 that she was ‘doing very well’ after her conservatorship ended, at the time engaged to law student Paul Michael whom she reportedly met at Alcoholics Anonymous.

The pair became engaged in February 2020, but it was called off in 2021. They had an on-off relationship until July 2022 when E! News reported the relationship was over for good. Michael has since insisted the pair are friends, spotted together in December last year, but this week told Page Six that Bynes ‘got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds’.