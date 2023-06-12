All The Bombshell Claims Britney’s Family Have Allegedly Made About Her

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline – who is the father of her sons Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17 – has claimed that he fears the singer has been taking crystal meth. He allegedly tried to stage an intervention in February to 'save her', but failed.

A series of shocking allegations were published in an article by documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak for the Mail Online, who has been working with Britney's family for nine months on an upcoming project about her life.

Kevin, 45, who retains custody of their two children, reportedly spoke out in concern for Britney's, 41, welfare. Daphne claims he said: 'I fear she's on meth - I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.'

Daphne claims that Kevin hired a 'safe house' in LA in February, as well as an 'interventionist', in a last ditch attempt to save her. The documentary maker also claims that Britney's two sons decided to stop visiting her last summer after witnessing someone allegedly dropping off drugs at her house.

However, Britney's ex-husband has since told TMZ: 'It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun.

'We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.'

According to Daphne, Kevin and his two sons spoke candidly to Daphne about their experiences with Britney over the years, including one story where 'they say they found her standing near the door of Jayden's bedroom in the middle of the night - with a kitchen blade in her hand.' Both Britney's sons have reportedly stopped all contact with their mother until she seeks help.

The documentary maker said she worries Britney, 41, will meet a similar fate to singer Amy Winehouse who suffered from substance abuse and tragically died at the age of 27. 'Her family are scared, with Britney's father, Jamie, telling me he worries she will meet the same fate as English singer Amy Winehouse, who died at the tragically young age of 27. Having spent time with both families – Amy's in the three years before her death and Britney's over the past year – I can see disturbing parallels.'

'Various family members say they would like to reach out to her but they claim she no longer depends on their care and is instead now reliant on an entourage of powerful advisers – with those once closest to her unable to get through,' Daphne added.

She also claims that while Britney has taken steps towards a reconciliation with her mother, Lynne, whom she said had 'showed up at my doorstep after three years', the rest of her family remain very much estranged. None of her relatives attended her wedding to the 26-year-old American-Iranian model Sam Ashgari last year.

According to the shocking claims, during filming Kevin expressed concern to Daphne that 'every time the telephone rings' he fears it will be news that Britney has overdosed.

However, many of Britney's fans believe the new claims are in bad faith with one user saying 'Kevin Federline is the worst thing to ever happen to Britney Spears'. It's no secret that the singer has been distant from her family in recent years after finally ended her conservatorship battle – in which her father had full control over her assets – in 2022. And the new allegations against her have done nothing to repair Britney's relationship with her family.

The singer took to Instagram, where she often posts offbeat images and videos, to respond to the allegations. Sharing a picture of one child sticking his tongue out at another, she wrote: 'The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying “she needs to listen to us before it's too late” … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???

'I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l've always felt like the news bullies me … It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ???

'When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!'