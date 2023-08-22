All The Best Mary Earps Memes

The World Cup trophy might not be coming home, but at least Mary Earps is. To quote Oprah Winfrey: 'She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person.'

England's star goal keeper was arguably tasked with the most high pressure job on the pitch – she saved countless goals throughout the tournament, rose to the challenge in a penalty shootout against Nigeria and saved Jennifer Hermoso's penalty in the World Cup final.

England may have narrowly lost against Spain, but Mary Earps has won big. She's coming home with the Adidas Golden Boot for Goal Keeping, the title of Mary Queen of Stops, more than 88,000 people signing a petition demanding Nike include her football shirt in their England range (which they are still refusing to do) and a beaver named after her courtesy of the National Trust. I mean, who wants a World Cup trophy anyway?

Mary has acquired so many fans just by doing her job – not just in England but around the world – that someone even went into her Wikipedia page and wrote, 'England footballer, national treasure and guardian angel'. And you know what, it's hard to disagree.

Mary Earps is the moment. So without further ado, here are the best Mary memes the internet has to offer.