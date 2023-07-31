This One Simple Bathroom Swap Will Instantly Make You More Sustainable

Now, more than ever, we're looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact and become more sustainable. The rise in eco-friendly practices has skyrocketed among Gen Z in particular, with searches for 'sustainable' on TikTok reaching over 4.5 billion views. The good news? It only takes a few simple steps to start making an impact - one of which starts very close to home. In the bathroom, in fact.

Toilet paper is one item we mindlessly use on a daily basis, without - for a second - considering its impact on the environment. Did you know that, every day, one million trees are cut down just to create toilet paper? Neither did we. Luckily, one brand is here to change things. Who Gives A Crap, the cleverly (and hilariously) named brand offers an eco-friendly alternative to toilet paper, with rolls made from either 100% bamboo or 100% recycled materials and wrapped in paper instead of plastic.



But the brand's ethos extends far beyond sustainability. In fact, Who Gives A Crap's founders set out on their journey on discovering that 2.4 billion people don't have access to a toilet, equating to around 40% of the world's population. As a result, Who Gives A Crap was launched, with 50% of the brand's profits going towards building toilets and improving sanitation. So, by shopping Who Gives A Crap toilet rolls, you'll be helping to reduce deforestation while simultaneously improving the living conditions of millions of people in the developing world.

We know what you're thinking - will sustainably made toilet paper feel remotely as good as the other stuff? Well, when shopping Who Gives A Crap, you have two options: 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper (£30), the fancy choice for those who enjoy a luxurious three ply roll or 100% Recycled Toilet Paper (£28) the most eco-friendly option available. The latter is slightly more affordable than its bamboo counterpart but still feels soft and comfortable to use. So, take your pick and know that whichever you choose, the brand promises that you’ll receive a soft and strong 3ply roll – and do your bit to help deforestation.

