Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Favourite Candles Still Have 25% Off For Black Friday

A few scrolls through Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram page will make even the most confident among us a little green-eyed. Whether sporting the perfect ecru ensemble or giving us a generous glimpse into achingly chic home, the model turned beauty brand founder offers up plenty of inspiration across the board.

And, given she's a seasoned beauty aficionado, when Rosie serves up some beauty direction, or rather when one of her expertly curated product shots hints as to what her favourite brands and buys might be, we take note. Of all the products Rosie inadvertently recommends, there is one brand in particular that crops up time and time again. Get acquainted with August&Piers candles.

August&Piers candles are a staple in Rosie's aesthetically-driven coffee table scapes and shelfie posts. Muse is clearly a favourite and it's currently on sale. Usually £64, the candle is on offer for £48, which means a saving of 25% if you make a play for them now.

Main image: Instagram @rosiehw

Muse is bursting with bergamot, vanilla and musk notes, a warming tonic to winter evenings in.

Shop: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Favourite Candle In The Black Friday Sale