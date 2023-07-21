These Are The Best Healthy Meal Kits For Dinner Inspo

Gallery The Best Healthy Meal Kits Delivered To Your Door

CREDIT: Mindful Chef

One of the best companies leading the trend of healthy meal kits is Mindful Chef, set up by Giles Humphries and Myles Hopper in 2014.

London-based, the founders set out to provide a super healthy meal-kit service delivering Paleo-based dinners to people's doors. (In case you need reminding, Paleo is mainly fish, meat and vegetable. It's one of the most good for you diets out there right now). They also have a 'no processed food' rule, so the ingredients are as fresh as you can get, with nutrient-dense British vegetables.

How It Works: Mindful Chef has partnered up with Eversfield Organic Farm in Devon to deliver a box of produce once a week to your doorstep. With the ingredients and recipe cards, you can rustle perfectly portioned Paleo dishes. Giles and Myles tell us, 'After a few weeks of healthy home cooking, our customers report feeling leaner, with better skin, brighter eyes and feeling more alive!'

Highlight meals include: Walnut & Mustard Beef with an Orange, Beetroot and Watercress Salad; Salmon and Courgette Skewers with Fried Endive and Sweet Potato Mash and Spiced Pork Baby Fajita Gem Wraps with a Coconut and Lime dressing. Yum!