12 New Mum Buys Emma Louise Connolly Swears By

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Emma Louise Connolly has got it all sussed. One flick through her expertly curated Instagram account reveals impressive modelling credentials, a handsome husband (former Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock) and a beautiful baby girl, one-year-old Bonnie. Unsurprisingly, Emma boasts an impressive 469k loyal followers who look to her for inspiration across the fashion, beauty and wellness arena. But, as it turns out, life in the Proudlock household is actually a refreshingly normal one, ‘We have so much on our plates as parents, and the juggle is always tough,’ Emma reveals exclusively to Grazia. Here the star discusses her everyday routine, from her favourite new-mum-life-friendly workouts to her beauty and baby must-haves.
On Her Morning Routine
‘We always start the day in bed together. Ollie wakes Bonnie up at 7am, changes her and brings her into bed with me for her morning milk before he leaves for work. It's become such a cosy routine that start our days. We then have breakfast together and play!’
On Her Changing Attitude To Fitness Since Becoming A Mum
‘I try and squeeze in a workout in during Bonnie’s naps using our Technogym bench, or with my PT at the gym. I have a lot more respect for my body since becoming a mum. I now prefer to do what I can with the time I have, whether it be something slow and relaxing like a stretch or Pilates, or something more intense with my PT lifting weights. I don't put too much pressure on it anymore. If I have time to move my body and I feel like it, amazing. If I don't, that's also good. I also consider walking with Bon or playing at the park something that contributes to my overall fitness.’
On Listening To Your Body
‘If you’re a new mum getting back into fitness, then take it easy and don't rush. We have so much on our plates as parents, and the juggle is always tough. I didn't exercise or train for six months after I delivered Bon via C-section. I just didn't feel like it was the right time and I'm glad I took my time before training again.'
On Mental Health
'When I keep myself fit and well my mental health follows. I love to feel my body getting stronger. When I started my fitness journey a few months ago, I was lifting two 4kg weights and they felt insanely heavy. I now lift two 5kg weights and it feels good to know that my muscles and body are getting stronger. I would have never believed I could progress to that point and it makes me feel great mentally, too.'
Main image credit: Instagram @EmmaLouiseConnolly