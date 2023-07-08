I Tried These Award-Winning CBD Sleep Drops For A Week And This Is What Happened

Getting the perfect night's sleep , even on a good day, is hard enough, but doing so during a heatwave is a whole different story. On a hot summer's night, falling into a blissful state of REM requires something slightly more substantial than a silk eye mask and a great ASMR podcast. Luckily for you, we've found the just the thing.

Cannabotech, the company harnessing the power of botanical medicines to improve wellness, has created a bottle of award-winning sleep drops to help you relax and let go of your stressors come bedtime. The Beauty Sleep Drops, £65, are designed to restore your body's natural sleep patterns and facilitate a peaceful slumber every night. But how, exactly, does it do that? With the help of a few high-tech ingredients.

CBD is the star of the show and it works wonders when it comes to calming and reducing anxiety. Next, the sleep drops harness the power of functional mushroom extracts, which help regulate stress levels and restore balance. 5-HTP is another key player, a natural compound that helps produce serotonin, also known as the happiness hormone, which is essential in restoring sleep patterns. And last - but certainly not least - there's chamomile extract, which also promotes relaxation.

With such impressive credentials, I had to test the Beauty Sleep Drops for myself. Keep scrolling for my full review.

I Tried Cannabotech's Beauty Sleep Drops And Here's My Honest Review

Initial thoughts

Struggling to get to sleep has been a recurring problem for me thanks to endless mind chatter (i.e questioning my life's purpose until 2am, you know the drill) and staying asleep is even harder. Having read through many of the success stories, I was excited to give the Beauty Sleep Drops a go.

Application process

Application is simple. All you have to do is place 10-15 drops under your tongue using the pipette, hold it in your mouth for one minute and swallow. The drops were darker and slightly thicker in consistency than anticipated, and the initial taste is a little potent. But once you see past that, the process is a breeze. For the first few days I only placed 10 drops under my tongue as I wanted to start slow, amping it up to 15 drops by day three.

Results

On the first day, I admittedly didn't feel much of a difference but figured it would take my body some time to adapt. Rest assured that by day three, I was sleeping through the night, only waking up once or twice (compared to three or four times) and was waking up feeling less groggy and sleep deprived than usual. I won't lie, hearing my alarm blaring at 7am will never be a blissful experience, but I found that with the help of these drops I was able to push through the grind with greater ease and start my day on a more positive note. I felt less tired by mid-morning and generally required fewer oat lattes to get me through my morning meetings which, in my book, is a real marker of success.

Final verdict

If you're someone who struggles with an overactive mind at night, never feeling rested even after getting a full eight hours, the Cannabotech Sleep Drops could be a game-changer. Start slow to begin with and soon you might be basking in the glory of a restful night's sleep, every single night. Use SLEEP30 for 30% OFF Beauty Sleep Drops.