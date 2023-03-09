10 Of Social Media’s Biggest Bloating Myths Busted

Bloating. It impacts us all and on a pretty regular basis. If you find yourself dealing with the bloat on the daily, you're not alone.

A quick scroll through TikTok turns up 545.7 million views of the hashtag #bloatingtips. And as the masses continue to share quick fixes for improving digestive health - often without any expert knowledge or scientific studies to back them up - it can be difficult to sort out a multitude of bloating myths from sound advice.

‘Many of us admit to regularly turning to the internet for advice on health problems,’ says Shona Wilkinson, lead nutritionist at science-backed supplements brand, Dr.Vegan. ‘It’s important to remember that a lot of content shared online - particularly across social media- isn’t scientifically proven and may not apply to you.’

Shona and fellow nutritionist Danny Ly, are on a mission to distinguish fact from fiction when it comes to bloating. Plus, they reveal a few expert approved ways of dealing with the bloat along the way. Scroll on for the lowdown:

Myth 1: Certain foods can eliminate bloating

TikTok is littered with foods, supplements, and drinks all claiming to eliminate bloating, but Shona is sceptical.

‘While certain foods like probiotic yoghurts, ginger, papaya, oats, green tea, avocados and bananas can help aid digestion and further gut health, nothing can fully eliminate bloating.’

Moderate levels of bloating are often a normal part of digestion.

Myth 2: Drinking lots of fluids helps ease bloating

‘Staying hydrated is extremely important, and for an effective metabolism, a normal human body requires about two litres of water a day,’ reminds Shona. ‘However, drinking too much water can cause high levels of water retention.’

This, of course, equates to an increase in bloating. Finding balance is key.

Myth 3: Apples can cause bloating

An apple a day keeps the bloating away? This might actually be the case.

‘Many people believe apples cause bloating due to their levels of sorbitol, which can cause gastrointestinal symptoms,’ says Shona. ‘However, the fibre of apples actually feed the probiotics in your gut - helping to promote the reduction of bloating.’

We’re considering this our cue to chow down on Granny Smiths for the foreseeable.

Myth 4: Drinking coffee can help to minimise bloating

Bad news - your morning Starbucks could be causing that bloat-inducing irritation to your stomach.

‘Whilst coffee acts as a natural laxative, the acid in it can irritate your stomach, causing swelling in the belly which can lead to bloating and discomfort. Instead look to energising caffeine alternatives like walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds,' says Shona.

Myth 5: Diet is the main cause of bloating

There’s no denying that bloating is linked to our gut health and our diet.

‘One of the biggest causes of bloating is from the fermentation of simple carbs by the bacteria in our intestines,’ says Danny. ‘These bacteria feed off the carbs and create gas - ultimately leading to bloating.’

That said, by only focusing on what we choose to eat, Shona reveals that we can overlook other potential contributing factors.

One such instigator? A lack of physical movement.

‘The lack of physical movement can be one of the main causes of the build-up of excess gas,’ says Shona. ‘If exercise isn’t an option, simply lie on your back and bring your knees to chest, as this will help relieve any tension and built-up gas whilst helping you breathe easier and deal with any stress.'

Myth 6: The more fibre the better

The NHS recommends we eat 25 grams of fibre per day to achieve a healthy gut balance - opting for cereals like Weetabix and Shredded Wheat, and pulses like beans, lentils or chickpeas, may be helpful here.

But, it turns out, it’s not a case of the more fibre the merrier.

‘While any bloating after a high fibre meal is a good sign, many people make the mistake of digesting too much fibre,’ reveals Shona. ‘This can promote intestinal gas, abdominal bloating and cramping.'

If you think there's a chance you aren’t eating enough fibre, you should add it to your diet gradually over a few weeks and drink plenty of water to help aid digestion. ‘Doing this allows the natural bacteria in your digestive system to adjust to the change,’ Shona adds.

Myth 7: Celery juice can eliminate bloating

If you’ve ended up on the wellness side of TikTok, you’ll no doubt be familiar with the celery juice fandom - a group of ‘clean’ influencers who all herald the juice as something of a miracle worker for resolving the digestive issues linked to bloating.

And while celery is brimming with vitamin K (excellent for helping the body to regulate fluid balance and sodium levels) it’s mostly made up of water, which, if consumed in large amounts, can cause bloating.

‘This can work against you wanting to debloat as it causes more water retention,’ says Shona.

Myth 8: Intermittent fasting is great for bloating

Beloved by celebrities and influencers alike, intermittent fasting boasts a cult following - Kim Kardashian counts herself as an intermittent faster. But what exactly is it, and is it good for bloating?

Intermittent fasting involves limiting food intake to a certain window throughout the day.

‘The standard intermittent fasting plans involve fasting for 12 hours, then eating for 12,’ reveals Shona. ‘Whilst you are unlikely to feel bloated during the fasting period, when it does come to eating, your body can react negatively.’

‘The reason people think fasting might help bloating is simply because they're skipping a meal,’ adds Danny. ‘There’s therefore less food for the gut to digest.’

Myth 9: Taking supplements can ease bloating

If your morning routine starts with a handful of vitamins, then consider this your sign to check the label.

‘Those who consume protein powder daily may notice they experience flatulence,’ reveals Shona. ‘This is because many protein powders are added with thickeners and gums.’

It’s these thickeners that can cause constipation, bloating, and gas.

Myth 10: Fizzy drinks are the chief cause of bloating

Fizzy drinks can contribute to bloating, but it turns out that sipping any beverage from a straw could be just as problematic.

'When you drink from a straw it captures air. This air then gets trapped in your stomach, small bowel, and your colon, increasing gas and bloating,’ says Shona.

Moderation and mindful sipping then, is key.

Bloating is a very natural part of healthy digestion, but if it's making you uncomfortable or you’re experiencing bloating a little too frequently for your liking and you’re not sure what’s causing it, then it’s always best to speak to your doctor to rule out any other related conditions.