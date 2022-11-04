8 Of The Best Pregnancy Supplements And The Ingredients To Look Out For

Shopping for pregnancy supplements can often be overwhelming. Sure, you know you need to be taking folic acid, but what about, well, everything else? There are omegas to think about, iron and vitamin D. So, where do you start?

The NHS recommends that a healthy, balanced diet (with plenty of gut-friendly foods) will help you get most of the vitamins and minerals you need, though it does recommend that all-important folic acid supplement (400 micrograms every day) from the start of your pregnancy up until 12 weeks along. It also recommends a vitamin D supplement.

Keen to take your pregnancy supplement regime a step further? Lorna Driver-Davies, head of nutrition at Wild Nutrition, shares her top recommendations:

Is there anything else I should know about folic acid?

'Many women are not able to absorb standard synthetic folic acid,' says Driver-Davies. 'Which is why at Wild Nutrition we use food-grown folate. Think of it as a more “active” form of folic acid, which the body absorbs more easily than synthetically-generated forms. Folic acid is only recommended for the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. However, Wild Nutrition's Food-Grown Pregnancy Supplement contains the required 400mg of folate and is beneficial and safe to supplement throughout your entire pregnancy.'

Could my baby be missing out on important nutrients if I am vegetarian or vegan?

Like the NHS, Driver-Davies recommend you maintain a healthy, balanced diet when pregnant. However, she warns that vegans and vegetarians need to be especially mindful. 'Vegan diets are especially low in choline and iodine, and normally vitamin B12 must be supplemented,' says Driver-Davies.

How can I aid digestion during pregnancy?

'Fluctuating hormone levels may disrupt the friendly bacteria in your body,' says Driver-Davies. 'So improving the balance of beneficial flora in your gut may support bowel movements and ease discomfort if you're experiencing it. Choose a probiotic supplement that offers a mix of different strains. This includes lactobacillus, bifidobacterium and streptococcus - as this has been shown to reflect a more natural gut environment.'

Are there any supplements that combat 'baby brain' or brain fog?

'Deficiency in DHA and EPA fatty acids can cause your body to extract DHA from its richest store – your brain – so that the baby’s supply continues,' says Driver-Davies. 'This can mean that your concentration is low and you feel forgetful or vague, particularly during the last trimester, hence the term “baby brain”.' Driver-Davies continues, 'omega-3 supplements providing DHA are a vital part of your pregnancy scaffolding. Not only are they crucial for the development of your unborn baby’s brain, eyes and nerves, but they can also reduce the risk of your baby having a low birth weight, and of postnatal depression.'

Low energy and feeling vague or dizzy can also be linked to low ferritin and iron deficiency according to Driver-Davies. 'As your baby grows, iron demands increase. From the first trimester - when it is needed for growth and development - to the last trimester when stores are required in preparation for labour.'

Shop: 8 Of The Best Pregnancy Supplements