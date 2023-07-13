From Fit Kit To Athleisure, Here’s The Best Workout Gear For Every Type Of Exercise

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe

Lululemon’s entry into footwear last year changed industry standards with an entire category designed for women first, now comes their next chapter of their running shoes: the blissfeel 2.0.

This new trainer has a new upper for maximum support and comfort - a layered textile that contours your foot - plus a 3D-moulded midfoot panel that adds stability, and a seamless frame that extends through the heel to create a cradled sensation. All this means that the blissfeel 2.0 will help you leave limits behind with a better fitting and feeling running shoe. We love the lululemon blissfeel 2.0 for running, it's the most comfortable shoe on the market that leaves you feeling fully supported with just enough bounce to get going on those days you're struggling to get out the house.