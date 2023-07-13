From Fit Kit To Athleisure, Here’s The Best Workout Gear For Every Type Of Exercise

When it comes to having a healthy long-term relationship with exercise, finding something that you love to do is key. Our social media feeds may have us fooled into thinking we should all be doing the same thing, be it the weightlifting, HIIT classes or, more recently, long-distance running (damn the London Marathon giving me FOMO). But actually, exercise is as attuned to our personal taste as food is, and if you want to actually enjoy the process of getting fit - which is, shockingly, the key to maintaining it - you need to find your very own signature dish.
And once you've found it? You'll need your armor. For many of us, attempting to exercise, whether we're trying something new or are seasoned pro's, involves a lot of pre-gaming - that is, psyching yourself up to actually walk out of the changing rooms.
Having the perfect kit might sound frivolous, but knowing you look and feel good in what you're wearing is nothing to scoff at when it gives you the confidence to get the job done. With that in mind, we've handpicked our favourite fit kits for any type of exercise, from swimming to strength training and beyond.
Best sportswear for running
Already got an armband for your smartphone? Go totally hands-free with a sports bra with built-in bottle holder...
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe
Lululemon’s entry into footwear last year changed industry standards with an entire category designed for women first, now comes their next chapter of their running shoes: the blissfeel 2.0.
This new trainer has a new upper for maximum support and comfort - a layered textile that contours your foot - plus a 3D-moulded midfoot panel that adds stability, and a seamless frame that extends through the heel to create a cradled sensation. All this means that the blissfeel 2.0 will help you leave limits behind with a better fitting and feeling running shoe. We love the lululemon blissfeel 2.0 for running, it's the most comfortable shoe on the market that leaves you feeling fully supported with just enough bounce to get going on those days you're struggling to get out the house.
This lycra based bra, is a stretchy, extremely elasticated spandex that guarantees unique freedom of movement. Moisture regulating inserts prevent sweat retention, and the unpadded, shaping cups are supportive without suffocating.
Whether you're a beginner or advanced runner, these are the must-have shoes for you. They're all about making you run faster with more ease and less energy used. How? The trainers feature their LEP system - a horseshoe-shaped plastic insert that sits underneath the midsole - allowing you to get optimal energy return while the Boost midsole provides intense cushioning for a comfortable and stable run. Tried and tested here at Grazia, we can vouch for this shoe completely - who doesn't need trainers that give them an extra boost while you run?
You’re more likely to stick to your gym goals if you feel comfortable in your kit. Time to upgrade the sloppy tee and saggy leggings...
Best sportswear for strength training
Gymshark x Whitney Simmons mesh leggings, £50
These leggings are, without a doubt, the comfiest I own. Soft to touch and with tons of stretch, they somehow manage to still pull you in in all the right places - and the ruching along the bum makes for the perfect lift. If there's one pair of leggings you should own, it's these!
Same goes for the matching sports bra, which manages to make your boobs look perkier than ever while still keeping them firmly in place. Honestly, this top is so flattering, I'd wear it on a date - never mind the gym!
Bo + Tee's thick ribbed fabric is strong enough to feel supportive while also being light enough to let you breathe. The New Peaks collection is a smooth second skin with a secure fit so you can focus on your form and be squat lift ready.
BALA Set of five Resistance Bands, £22, at Net-a-Porter
And strreetttcchh! Bala's bands are made from extra light to extra heavy latex so you can layer them up or scale up the intensity. They're even each motivational phrases like 'Every Movement Matters' and 'Don't Stop Now' to remind you just why you started.
Moving around the gym can get stressful when you're carrying a whole load of bits and bombs with you - from phones, to keys, to weightlifting gloves. This armband simplifies all of that, with a safe and secure place to keep your phone while working out!
For me, weight training means big, juicy... quads. And while that's great for my gains goals, it does mean I've never found a cropped pair of shorts that doesn't make me look like a stuffed sausage with legs bulging out the bottom. But these? They're something else. Pulling this soft, stretchy material over my quads, I was amazed at how well they fit my quads - even one size below what I would normally wear. Flattering, form-fitting and comfortable? I'll be wearing these all year-round!
A must-have for any weightlifter, gloves don't have to be all function, no flash. These Lululemon gloves offer style as well as utility, the perfect addition to your gym bag on those heavy lifting days... calluses be gone!
Adidas' tennis collection dubbed '#TennisLuxe' is chic, comfortable and most importantly: it can be worn both on and off the court. Here's our favourite picks from the collection, and what to wear it with on your outdoor dates this year...
A dripping tote isn't a good look. Get organised with a bag with wet and dry compartments, like this Arena bag. This holdall is made from water-resistant polyester and has ventilation panels for moisture control.
From jogging and swimming, to cycling and even sleeping. You'll be able to see up to 4 weeks of data on your Garmin Vivofit 4. Count steps, set reminders, monitor heart rate or log goals all on this little device.