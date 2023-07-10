Gallery The Best Bottomless Brunches In London - Grazia

Sun Street Hotel's champagne brunch is the perfect place to lavish in a luxurious weekend of incredible food and delectable drinks. Everything about the experience is meticulously thought through, including the ambience of the well-lit, chicly designed room and feel good jazz music playing throughout. Brunch at Sun Street Hotel's The Orangery includes indulgent options from fluffy scrambled eggs paired with smoked salmon or decadent black truffle Omelette with spinach, cheese and mushrooms. Our favourite was the crushed Avocado on toast with poached eggs, green chilli, and mint - a dream for any avo and egg lovers.

But guests also rave about the poached eggs on English muffins, with toppings like London smoked salmon, spinach or crispy beef bacon (a perfect balance of textures and flavours) plus healthier options like creamy and flavourful red quinoa and coconut porridge, topped with a crunchy seed crumble. Make sure you finish with the fluffy stacked pancakes though!

If lunch just can’t wait, the menu also features more hearty dishes such as Chicken Schezwan with Sweet Corn Fritters, or the Cod Rendang Burger, served with pickles and crispy fries. What more could you ask for?