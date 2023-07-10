Our favourite thing about living in the big smoke? It's home to the best bottomless brunches in London. No, that’s not all you can eat brunch, but even better – all you can drink! We know, right? The bottomless brunch craze hit London in about 2015, and it’s one that we hope never, ever goes away. Brunch venues around the city are offering ‘bottomless’ versions of breakfast/lunch meals: pay a set price; get a delicious brunch and unlimited booze.
And don’t worry; we've done the hard work, hunting out a variety of the best bottomless brunches in London for you. So, do scroll and enjoy... just drink responsibly!
The Best Bottomless Brunches In London - Grazia
Sun Street Hotel's champagne brunch is the perfect place to lavish in a luxurious weekend of incredible food and delectable drinks. Everything about the experience is meticulously thought through, including the ambience of the well-lit, chicly designed room and feel good jazz music playing throughout. Brunch at Sun Street Hotel's The Orangery includes indulgent options from fluffy scrambled eggs paired with smoked salmon or decadent black truffle Omelette with spinach, cheese and mushrooms. Our favourite was the crushed Avocado on toast with poached eggs, green chilli, and mint - a dream for any avo and egg lovers.
But guests also rave about the poached eggs on English muffins, with toppings like London smoked salmon, spinach or crispy beef bacon (a perfect balance of textures and flavours) plus healthier options like creamy and flavourful red quinoa and coconut porridge, topped with a crunchy seed crumble. Make sure you finish with the fluffy stacked pancakes though!
If lunch just can’t wait, the menu also features more hearty dishes such as Chicken Schezwan with Sweet Corn Fritters, or the Cod Rendang Burger, served with pickles and crispy fries. What more could you ask for?
Cafe KOKO's On & On R&B Bottomless Brunch provides the ultimate feast of must-try brunch classics and unlimited drinks set to a nostalgic soundtrack of DJs playing ‘90s R&B and hip hop favourites (think TLC, Biggy, Tu Pac, Destiny’s Child, Boyz II Men and Blackstreet) - all at a value-for-money price of £35 per person.
Set in the incredibly cool and newly-renovated KOKO, Cafe KOKO's ambience provides the perfect backdrop for the brunch as the theatre’s storied history as one of the capital’s major cultural settings immediately stands out. The cafe’s art and photography collection captures some of the many acclaimed artists who have headlined KOKO, from Grace Jones to Kanye West and Anderson.Paak, alongside original works by David Shrigely and the acclaimed street artist Joachim Lambrechts.
Of course, the food is the real standout. The two-course set menu offers a starter, a main course and a side to satisfy a wide-range of tastes and dietary requirements. Tantalising mains include a salt beef bagel; a smoked salmon bagel; decadent stacked pancakes, the plant-based Delica squash and golden beetroot; and Sicilian baked eggs. Not a classic breakfast person? You're in luck, the menu is completed by a selection of Cafe KOKO’s increasingly renowned pizzas: the vegetarian El Classico; the creative toppings of The Hope and Anchor; and the meat-and-spice indulgence of the Downtown Jimmy Brown. Essentially, no matter what you fancy for your weekend of indulgence, you can get it down at Cafe KOKO.
Available every Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm, our favourite botanical-inspired restaurant opens it's doors for a lush bottomless brunch experience. Bourne and Hollingsworth's Clerkenwell townhouse is a hotspot for brunch fans and influencers alike, thanks to it's tasty breakfast classics and plant-filled interiors. You can add bottomless bloody marys, bellinis or bubbles from £17.
This all day American-based diner based in Barbican is one of London's hottest brunch destinations. Priced at £35, you can choose to sip on either prosecco, bloody mary or a mimosa for the duration of your two hour stay, whilst munching on something from the diner's delicious menu. Mmm.
For something a little different, why not brunch aboard a floating piece of art outside Paddington Station on the Grand Union Canal? Darcie & May Green offers a divine bottomless brunch for £39.50 per person, which you consume on a barge filled with artwork from Brit Art godfather Sir Peter Blake. Aussie brunch is the theme for this floating restaurant - think fritters, fancy roll bacon and banana bread sandwiches.
Swanky Quaglino's is the place to be if you're after a plush brunch complete with live music. You can add free-flowing bubbles to your meal for £25, or opt for the cocktail variety for £28. The menu includes breakfast classics like eggs benedict and buttermilk pancakes, as well as sophisticated mains like wild mushroom linguine and slow cooked pork belly.
If you're yet to visit Sea Containers, then you're truly missing out. Set on the South Bank, this waterside dining room hosts a feel-good brunch every Saturday and Sunday between 12 and 4pm. If you're feeling in the mood, opt for a seafood platter with your bottomless bubbles - the kale salad and fish pie are also smart choices.
Pizza and pasta fans, rejoice: Serata Hall is the go-to for carb-heavy bottomless brunches. All the dishes are perfectly-sized-satisfaction. You know the type, not leaving you too full and ready to tuck into the next. Oh, and did we mention that a disco plays tunes all day long? Yep.
For something a little fancy, book the £59 bottomless brunch as ZELA, the coveted restaurant within ME London Hotel on The Strand. The cuisine is a mixture of Japanese and Mediterranean flavours - so think dishes such as ceviche, wagyu teriyaki, and chicken satay skewers. Obviously, bottomless prosecco, bellinis & a bloody mary bar are on offer, too. Plus, you'll be kept entertained with a DJ for the entire two hours. Dreamy.
From 11am to 6pm every Sunday, head on over to the glorious Chucs Mayfair for an assortment of breakfast classics such as smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, avocado on sourdough and hearty club sandwiches. It goes without saying that you can catch up with friends over free-flowing alcoholic beverages, in this fashionable spot on Dover Street, too.
Introducing the prettiest Peruvian plates you ever did see - paired with bottomless prosecco and bellinis, courtesy of Pachamama. Pick from a selection of mouthwatering dishes including sweet and savoury waffles, ceviche and charcoal-grilled chicken - or opt for the brunch tasting menu to sample a little bit of everything.
Piano Work in Farringdon is an excellent bottomless brunch choice if you want a little entertainment with your meal. Every Saturday, the venue hosts pianists and a live band that play requested songs, making it perfect for music lovers. There's two bottomless brunch options to choose from: a one-course brunch box for £35 or a two-course brunch for £50.
This bottomless brunch is not for the faint-hearted: it begins brunch with bottomless cocktails and canapés in the Pisco Bar & Lounge, while you're entertained by a DJ. Signature menu dishes are then served in the main restaurant while special performers and musicians keep the party going. It's a pretty lively afternoon, so don your best dancing shoes!
For £30 per person, you can choose a brunch dish and unlimited prosecco, mimosas or Ciroc bloody marys from All Bar One's brilliant bottomless brunch. There's also a few veggie and vegan options, including full breakfast, avocado on toast and waffles.
For bottomless brunch with a view, book a table at The Rooftop at The Trafalgar St. James, which overlooks the stunning views of London city. This brunch menu is priced at £45 per person, and includes a tasty selection of sharing style starters including parmesan & truffle arancini and tomato, mozzarella & pesto salad, and a choice of main courses including eggs royale. This place is a true brunch hotspot during summer, and when the weather drops, outdoor heaters, blankets and a retractable roof will keep you warm.
Hijingo is bottomless brunch and bingo - with a fun futuristic spin. If you're looking to do something out-of-the-ordinary for a hen do or birthday party, the £45 package provides two games of bingo, as much Prosecco as you like (and they give you the bottle, so no need to be asking for refills) and a main course. So even if you don't win at the bingo, you'll still be winning.