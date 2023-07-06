Could UV Stickers Be The Answer To Sunscreen Anxiety?

There's a lot to love about summer, but there are a few beauty pitfalls to contend with. Aside the heat making our make-up melt away, there's also the unbearable hayfever and, of course, the onslaught of sun exposure. The latter has long been a concern for skin experts and a new survey from Nivea Sun and Cancer Research UK has delved into our daily sun care habits. The report reveals that regular SPF reapplication is crucial to staying safe under those UVA and UVB rays - something that a new gen invention (UV stickers) might just be able to help with.

The study of 2,000 Brits found that while 84% of people spend more time outside in the summer, only one in five (21%) adapt their routines to ensure skin is protected, despite UV rays being stronger than ever during this time of year.

Nivea Sun and Cancer Research UK's report culminates in a series of sun care recommendations, tips that involve seeking shade, covering up with the right clothes and reapplying your sunscreen every two hours. Both organisations place real emphasis on diligent SPF reapplication - do it regularly and generously, they say, especially after swimming, sweating, or towelling. Here's where those UV stickers come in. If SPF reapplication is likely to slip your mind, make a play for UV stickers. TikTok is already obsessed with them.

What are UV stickers?

UV stickers have garnered over 41.7M views on TikTok so far and are proving to be a genius hack when it comes to protecting you and the family from long and short term sun damage. SPOTMYUV UV Detection Stickers, £15.50 are a prime example and feature patented Dermatrue technology that delivers a personalised reminder when it's time to reapply your sunscreen. The top layer of the sticker simultaneously absorbs and releases sunscreen at the same rate as your skin, so you get a real-time measurement of how protected you are as you go about your day.

How do UV stickers work?

When you first apply your UV sticker on to your sun exposed skin they look purple. After you cover the area with sunscreen and expose it to direct sunlight the UV sticker turns clear - an indicator that the UV sticker is activated and your sunscreen is protecting you from harmful UV rays. When your sunscreen begins to wear off, the UV detection layer turns purple again, a clear signal that it is time to reapply your sunscreen.

Who can use UV stickers?

The whole family. These UV stickers are hypoallergenic and latex-free, they have also been dermatologist and pediatrician tested, meaning they are safe for children aged three and over. They won't hurt as you peel them off and each sticker lasts up to 12 hours or six sunscreen applications, so you can use just one per day.