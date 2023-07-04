Heatwave Ready? These Are The Best Cooling Beauty Buys You Need To Know About

We're not ones to moan when the weather warms up, but there's no denying it's about to be HOT this week. Thankfully, cooling beauty products exist - and they actually really work. So if you're missing that office air-con and sweltering at your wfh desk set-up, or even melting on the reinstated commute, it's time to invest in some ultra cooling beauty products that you can keep in the fridge and at your desk for when you need a spritz of hydration and a major cool down.
Keep scrolling for the Grazia Beauty edit of the best tried and tested heatwave-heroes in our beauty cabinets that really work to help you keep your cool.
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Undereye Patches
These clever eye patches not only hydrate the delicate under eye area and help to diminish dark circles, they have a cooling sensation when applied - to refresh and revive tired eyes. A must if you're suffering from hay-fever in the sun, too.
The Best Melt-proof Makeup
Even the most proficient applier of make-up may struggle on hot, sticky summer days. And there’s really nothing like that feeling of getting ready for the day, only to feel like a sweaty mess on arrival at your destination. It also means that, if you wear make-up, you’re faced with unsightly smudges and skin that feels a bit bogged down with products.
But what does summer-proof make-up actually mean? If you’re envisioning heavy, thick formulae, you’re in for a surprising treat. The make-up textures du jour are as weightless as they are long-wearing. Think stains, tints, waters and jellies imparting a no-melt veil of colour that lasts… and lasts. Even in a heatwave.
The Best Beauty Products To Summer-Proof Your Make-Up Bag
Forget sandwiching primers and eyeshadows in a bid to ward off smudges, creases and flakes. These ten-shade creams impart an intense cloak of colour that truly stays put. Just squeeze a dot onto the back of your hand and sweep it on with your ring finger.
Trust Rihanna to make blotting paper sexy. Whether you have an excess of oil in your skin or if you're crammed onto a sweaty train and can feel your skin suffering, Fenty's portable sheets will ensure you can give your face a bit of TLC on the go. There's a mirror, too, so that you can see exactly what you're doing. Genius.
The brains over at Dior have given this best-selling lip stain an upgrade, so it now boasts an impressive 12-hour lasting power in six shades. There's no compromise on its barely-there texture, though. You'll hardly notice it's on.
If you do prefer maximum coverage from a more traditional foundation, try Bobbi Brown's long-lasting formula. It won't clog pores or leave a cakey texture behind – instead, it conceals any blemishes you want it to while giving skin an eve texture that really will last all day (even a hot one).
Lip glosses are notorious for their speedy vanishing acts but this one's somewhat of a game-changer. It starts by drenching lips with vivid wet-look colour, leaving a lasting stain in its wake once the initial shine has passed. Choose from 14 different shades.
This is possibly the ultimate tinted moisturiser. Not only does it make skin feel hydrated, it also gives a very natural-looking glow, leaving skin looking and feeling super healthy. Ideal for hot, sticky days when you want to give your skin a little boost but don't want to use foundation.
Sweep this across cheekbones, eyelids and anywhere else where the sun naturally hits to transform any humidity-induced shine into something altogether more glamorous. A little goes a long way.
If you're looking for full coverage that feels super-light, this is for you. A creamy texture, it's so easy to apply and in no way feels heavy. As the name might suggest, it provides a great match for your skin tone when you find the right shade for you, of which there are 28.