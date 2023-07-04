  1. Home
Heatwave Ready? These Are The Best Cooling Beauty Buys You Need To Know About

Looking for the best hot weather beauty buys? No sweat, we've got you covered.

Best cooling beauty products
by Chloe Burcham |
Posted

We're not ones to moan when the weather warms up, but there's no denying it's about to be HOT this week. Thankfully, cooling beauty products exist - and they actually really work. So if you're missing that office air-con and sweltering at your wfh desk set-up, or even melting on the reinstated commute, it's time to invest in some ultra cooling beauty products that you can keep in the fridge and at your desk for when you need a spritz of hydration and a major cool down.

Keep scrolling for the Grazia Beauty edit of the best tried and tested heatwave-heroes in our beauty cabinets that really work to help you keep your cool.

The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Undereye Patches

These clever eye patches not only hydrate the delicate under eye area and help to diminish dark circles, they have a cooling sensation when applied - to refresh and revive tired eyes. A must if you're suffering from hay-fever in the sun, too.

Buy now
The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

ICONIC London 360 Roller

ICONIC London's clever facial roller is made of cooling zamac - a material that keeps its cool, even when it's 30 degrees outside. Use together with your favourite hydrating face serum for a cooling and soothing facial massage. You can even use it on your bod for the ultimate cool down.

Buy now
The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

Sun Bum Cool Down After Sun Spray

Spent too much time in the sun? This hydrating cool down mist is what you need. Its brimming with vitamin E to nourish sun-parched skin and is also ultra cooling and refreshing on the skin, thanks to a blend of Aloe Vera. Keep in the fridge for an extra refreshing hit.

Buy now
The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

Dr Jart+ Cryo Rubber with Soothing Allantoin

It might look scary, but this brilliant face mask helps to soothe stressed complexions while cooling and conditioning your skin. It's enriched with soothing allantoin - designed to lower the temperature of your skin, reduce redness and cloak your skin in hydration. Prebiotics feed your skin's microbiome while healing tiger grass works to calm irritation. It's a soothing facial at home. Ideal.

Buy now
The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

HERITAGE STORE Rosewater

This US cult facial mist has finally made its way across the pond, just in time for the heatwave to hit. Keep in your fridge overnight and at your desk throughout the day for refreshing workday spritzes.

Buy now
The Best Cooling Beauty Products 2023

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial

Perfect for replenishing thirsty skin overnight (an absolute must for sun-fuelled hangovers too) this hydrating mask boasts a blend of barrier-replenishing ingredients, ceramides, omegas and antioxidants. Keep it in your fridge and apply before bed for a soothing and refreshing night's sleep.

Buy now
The Best Melt-proof Makeup

Even the most proficient applier of make-up may struggle on hot, sticky summer days. And there’s really nothing like that feeling of getting ready for the day, only to feel like a sweaty mess on arrival at your destination. It also means that, if you wear make-up, you’re faced with unsightly smudges and skin that feels a bit bogged down with products.

But what does summer-proof make-up actually mean? If you’re envisioning heavy, thick formulae, you’re in for a surprising treat. The make-up textures du jour are as weightless as they are long-wearing. Think stains, tints, waters and jellies imparting a no-melt veil of colour that lasts… and lasts. Even in a heatwave.

