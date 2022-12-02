The Ordinary’s New Platform Will Give You Exclusive Access To Its New £11 Cleanser

It's heralded as the go-to beauty destination for affordable and efficacious skincare, where game-changing, science-first formulations take centre stage. Over the years, The Ordinary has given us a host of hero products which take pride of place on our vanities, and 2023 will be no different. Come next year, the brand will be launching six new products but first we will see the launch of its exciting new platform called The O.Lab.

Offering behind the scenes content and opportunities to connect with The Ordinary'scommunity of skincare connoisseurs, The O. Lab seeks to consider products that its loyal fan-base have personally requested via The Ordinary's social platforms and features formulas that focus on the most searched-for skin concerns on the brand's website. The best part though is the access to new product innovations.

Once you sign up to the platform, you'll receive a link to purchase the first of its many upcoming drops: the new Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, £11.10. The cleanser is officially out on 9th March 2023, but signing up to The O.Lab means you'll get a one-off, exclusive opportunity to purchase the new arrival ahead of the crowds on 9th December 2022.

If you're a The Ordinary stan, you'll already know the significance of this launch. In the history of the brand there has only ever been one cleanser on offer, The Squalane Cleanser, £5.50, a balmy, nourishing does-it-all cleanser with an oily feel. The new cleansing addition in the line up is quite the opposite. Featuring a gel-to-foam consistency, it's a clarifying option for those on the oilier side. It's gentle approach maintains the skin’s moisture barrier, making it great for the colder months and the clever non-comedogenic formulation promises to improve clarity and skin texture over time to boost radiance and bounce.

If you're into double cleansing (we know we are), this new cleanser as well as The Ordinary's original make a perfect match. If the Squalane Cleanser is anything to go by, we know this will be a real treat. Roll on 2023.

Shop: The Ordinary's New Cleanser