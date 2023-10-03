This ‘Anti-Gravity’ Night Serum Produced Incredible Results For 95% Of Women In Just One Week

Paid Promotion

With so many anti-ageing products out there, it's hard to know what will work and what will simply sit pretty on your nightstand. There are a few things to look out, however, to help you navigate the minefield that is anti-ageing skincare. You want to look for products containing key anti-ageing skincare agents (such as retinol and Vitamin C) as well as products that have clinically proven results. Luckily, Shiseido's brand-new night concentrate ticks every single box – and then some.

Redefining beauty sleep, the new Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Night Concentrate is hard at work while you rest, targeting sagging skin and improving firmness. What sets this serum apart from the rest? The receipts, if you will. Unlike most skincare products on the market, Shiseido's new night serum has been clinically tested with very promising results. The serum visibly lifted the appearance of the skin for 95% of women, and provided sculpting effects for 93% of women - in just one week. What's the secret? Let's dive straight in.

The hero ingredient is Shiseido’s very own LiftDynamic 4D Technology, containing Licorice extract which reduces sagging around the cheeks and jawline, and increases overall firmness. On top of that, NightG3N3, the skin trio of Ectoine, Burnet extract and Yarrow extract help restore the skin and prevent damage while you sleep. The results? More youthful, radiant-looking skin, after just one month of use.

But, when it comes to Shiseido's Night Concentrate, the ingredients are not the only important part. This serum comes with special application instructions too, aimed at further boosting the effects of the Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Night Concentrate.

Here are the must-try Night Sculpt Massage steps:

Step 1 - REDEFINE: Place thumbs under chin and push upward along the jawline. Repeat six times.

Step 2 - LIFT: Push fingers upward from jawline to under the cheekbones. Repeat 6 times.

Step 3 - CONTOUR: Use your middle fingers to press the beginning of brows for three seconds, and smooth along under-eye bones to the temples.

Step 4 - SCULPT: Use four fingers to lift from the angle of the jaw to temple. With the opposite hand, apply a gentle stretch and hold for three seconds. Repeat three times per side.