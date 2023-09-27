No7’s New Dermatologist Led Skincare Range is Set To Go Viral – Here’s Why

There’s no denying that the beauty arena is a saturated one. The world of skincare, in particular, is constantly brimming with buzzy new launches. And with each new product claiming to be ‘the best’ it can be tricky to work out which are truly worth their salt. One brand that manages to catch our attention time and time again? No7. Fresh from launching their viral Future Renew Range earlier this year, the brand are back with a bang. And this newest range could be their best yet.

Enter the launch of Derm Solutions, a concise line-up of cosmetic skincare treatments and targeted solutions that tackle specific skin issues including blemishes, and aspects of rosacea, psoriasis and eczema. Approved by dermatologists, buyers can be rest assured that they're choosing effective and efficacious products - without the high-end price tag.

'Skin health is impacted by many different triggers which can cause an unhealthy skin cycle of inflammation, oxidative stress and barrier damage leading to oiliness and blemishes, dryness, dullness, redness, uneven skin tone and rough texture,' said No7’s Head of Science Research Dr Mike Bell. 'The Derm Solutions range is designed to work with your skin, and not against it so that skin can adapt and defend itself from internal and external triggers.'

But what exactly is it that makes this new No7 launch so exciting? We'd say the immense amount of research that's been put behind the range - ten years, to be exact. There's been product testing on over 5,400 consumers as well as 49 studies, confirming that considerable time and effort has gone into ensuring the range is the best it can be. And with top dermatologists like Dr Emma Wedgeworth backing the brand, you know they're on to something big.

'Skin conditions are increasingly common,' said Dr Wedgeworth. 'For this reason having access to trusted and factually correct information is vital to help people understand their skin and to support them on their journey to better skin health. For milder changes, adapting skincare routines can be a great first step in helping to reset and improve skin health. The Derm Solutions range is well suited to people who need to support their skin barrier with core products that will reset and soothe the skin.'

Indeed, it's worth shouting about the hero product in particular, the Derm Solutions Skin Balancing Serum, £27.95 which saw hugely impressive results at clinical study - it's been clinically proven to target oiliness and dryness. When it landed on the Grazia beauty desk we were certainly eager to try it out - it's brimming with a medley of hero ingredients including soothing green tea and brightening vitamin C. While my results weren't instant (around six weeks) I did see an improvement in the tone and texture of my skin when I used it morning and night.

The Derm Solutions edit is likely to fly off the shelves - and for good reason. Let's not forget the brand's track record. Between their viral No7 Protect & Perfect skincare range and their Future Renew launch, we predict a queue outside the Boots storefronts in the coming days.

And good news, as part of the Derm Solutions launch, No7 are introducing Skin Solutions, a free in-store skin consultation service comprising of three personal skin consultations with in store beauty advisors over a period of 12 weeks. Using Pro Derm Scan technology, each appointment will provide accurate readings of hydration, oil balance, pores, fine lines and skin colour, providing a personalised skincare solution and expert support.