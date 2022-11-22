Lorna Luxe Just Revealed Her 6-Step Evening Skincare Routine

Lorna Luxe, as she's known on Instagram, is a self-confessed skincare obsessive, and there's no denying that she knows her stuff when it comes to navigating the seemingly endless array of beauty products on offer. Her winter skincare shelfie caused a sensation when she showcased it on Instagram last year - shop Lorna's winter-proof skincare buys here - and her enthusiasm for recommending brand new skincare finds to her loyal Instagram following (1.4 million strong and counting) knows no bounds.

In true Lorna Luxe style, she took to Instagram this week to spotlight her six-step evening skincare routine in collaboration with Cult Beauty. 'This six-step evening skincare routine has me in a choke-hold,' she wrote. First on the agenda? 111Skin's Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Masks, £13. It's a brand beloved by the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Margot Robbie, and Lorna's product of choice is one of the line's hero products. Infused with inflammation reducing colloidal gold and pomegranate seed to reduce dark circles, these are a must used either pre-event or on a daily basis if you're a skincare maximalist like Lorna. She follows up with 111Skin's Oxygen Express Mask, £95, a refreshing treatment that brightens and tightens.

Watch: Lorna Luxe's 6-Step Evening Skincare Routine In Action

Next up, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Super Anti-Aging Serum, £100. A potent cocktail of anti-oxidant rich ingredient and calming skin tech, this serum is an all-rounder. For a glow boost, Lorna then makes a grab for the Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Acid Self-Tan Serum, £36, a bona fide cult classic that has proved its mettle with beauty editors and celebrities alike.

A big fan of Kate Somerville skincare, Lorna moves on to the Kateceuticals Total Repair Cream, £110, a moisturiser that's rich in skin strengthening peptides and ceramides. And finally, Summer Fridays Heavenly All-In-One Face Oil, £53, a blend of 16 fast-absorbing vegan oil that are rich in skin nourishing omega 3 and fatty acids.

This one's a luxe evening routine, there's no denying that, but we should be expecting no less from the one and only Lorna Luxe.

Shop: Lorna Luxe's 6-Step Evening Skincare Routine