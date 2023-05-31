This Cult Dry Lip Solution Is Loved By Everyone From Hailey Bieber To Succession’s Gerri

In case you didn't know, there's a dry lip solution that has been steadily gathering a cult following and now counts beauty editors and A-list celebrities alike as fans. Look closely enough and you'll see it has become a reliable go-to for everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kate Moss, Sydney Sweeney and most recently Jean Smith-Cameron AKA Succession's Gerri.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a gallery of pictures looking back at her time on the epic show. Candid shots of Nicholas Braun (who plays Greg), Brian Cox (who plays family patriarch and global media tycoon, Logan Roy) and Zoë Winters (who plays Kerry Castellabate), are interspersed with images of nail art and our personal favourite – a mirror selfie that spotlights a paperback of Hamnet and the lip buy in question in the foreground.

Introducing Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, £21. The same tub has fast become a favourite of countless celebrities and beauty aficionados the world over.

Instagram @jsmithcameron

Loaded with shea butter, coconut oil and murumuru butter, this lip mask is a one-stop remedy for dry lips. The power house of skin-loving ingredients are boosted by antioxidant-rich vitamin C to help protect against environmental aggressors, and a berry fruit complex of pomegranate, grape and raspberry juices to condition. You can pack it on lips before bed to earn yourself plumpness, softness and suppleness come morning, or use it throughout the day whenever needed most. Its high-shine finish makes it a great lip gloss substitute too.

This product has amassed over 250.4M views on TikTok and counting, and the obsession may have something to do with its skin tech credentials. Laneige hails from South Korea where the brand has been hard at work developing innovative, water-based formulas. Laneige has spent over 25 years cracking the code to healthy, hydrated skin.

The Cult Dry Lip Solution You Need To Know About