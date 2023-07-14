This Cream Is Just Like The Crème De La Mer Moisturiser – And It’s Only £7

When it comes to cult skincare products that would feature in the (hypothetical) skincare hall of fame, there are certain names that would definitely make the cut - La Mer's Crème De La Mer Moisturiser, undoubtedly, being one of them.

What's so special about the Crème De La Mer moisturiser? We're so glad you asked. Crafted over 12 years by an aerospace physicist who set out to heal his own burns, Creme De La Mer is infused with a special Miracle Broth, containing sea kelp, and other powerful regenerating ingredients. The result? A cell-renewing formula, known to dramatically reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dry complexions. And that it does.

But, while the Creme De La Mer Moisturiser might be one of the greatest of all time, it has one tiny downside - its £150 price-tag. Okay. Maybe not so tiny.

Luckily, the internet has done what it does best, and spotted the perfect Creme De La Mer dupe, for just £7. The dupe in question is the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream (£7) which contains glycerin and mineral oil, much like the original La Mer formula. But, what truly renders the Avène moisturiser a worthy rival to the Creme De La Mer is its post-biotic biotechnological ingredient (called C+ Restore) working hard to restore and repair skin. The £7 cream also contains thermal spring water (known as the fountain of youth), leaving the skin feeling soothed and supple, much like it's luxury counterpart.

As well as the Avène Moisturiser, the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream (£16.80) has also been compared to the Creme De La Mer moisturiser, thanks to corresponding ingredients such as kelp and seaweed extract, yielding similar results at a fraction of the price.

Shop the best Creme De La Mer dupes below or, if you're after the real thing, keep scrolling to shop the real thing.

SHOP: The Best Crème De La Mer Dupes

De La Mer Dupes

1. Avène, Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream Buy now Description The Avène Cicalfate+ Restore is the perfect Crème De La Mer dupe, priced at £140 cheaper than the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Mario Badescu, Seaweed Night Cream Buy now Description The famous Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream contains seaweed extract and kelp, making it a worthy ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now