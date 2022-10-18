Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed A Recent Fake Tan Disaster And We Can Totally Relate

Jennifer Aniston rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to beauty. Unsurprising, given she has a host of the world's best beauty professionals on speed dial, nevertheless, whether it's her hair, her skincare or her make-up, when Jen An debuts a new look, the masses sit up, take it in, and immediately try to recreate it. Imagine the excitement, for example, when Jen posted a picture to her Instagram that showed her robed up pre-Emmys, wearing a sheet mask that was not only immediately identifiable, but available to shop in the UK (find out more here). Or when she set a selfie live that showcased her natural waves, alongside the caption 'it's the humidity!' - a nostalgic Friends reference that was not lost on fans.
More recently though, Jen's Instagram output delivered the rare sight of a beauty blunder. Scroll to the third slide on the carousel below to watch her video in full:
Watch: Jennifer Aniston's Fake Tan Disaster
Jen is on the set of The Morning Show mid-make-up, and one of the pros behind the scenes is scrubbing away at her feat in the sink. 'Note to self,' she says in the video, 'hands and feet, you must lotion before you spray tan.' Jen has clearly fallen foul of one of the biggest rules in fake tanning - always moisturise dry areas like your hands and feet before you get going. Neglect this vital step and, more often than not, you'll end up with a depth of colour - and often patchiness - that screams 'I faked it!'.
On the brink of a fake tanning session ahead of winter? Read up on the golden rules here.
Shop: Grazia's Edit Of The Best Fake Tans To Buy Now
**Summary**: A nourishing tanning water featuring a blend of naturally derived tanning actives, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin D to prevent dryness.
**Product detail:** massage 6-12 drops into the skin daily, sit back, relax, and watch your tan develop in 4-8 hours. Sunshine in a bottle.
**Summary:** Packed with hyaluronic acid, this lightweight formula plumps and hydrates skin whilst delivering a natural, golden glow that's completely steak-free.
**Product detail:** Once exfoliated and moisturised, glide on the product with a mitt ensuring skin in covered.
**Summary:** We could go on and on about how brilliant this self-tan is. But, all you really need to know is that it lends skin an even, deep, believable tan that will have everyone asking, 'where have you been?'
**Product detail:** This foam tan is best used after exfoliating the morning or evening before applying. It lasts for up to a week, with a fast development time of four-six hours.
**Summary:** Full of hydrating and rejuvenating ingredients to give you the perfect glow. It is easy to apply and buildable which allows you to use until you're feeling bronzed.
**Product detail:** Apply the lotion evenly onto smooth, dry skin in circular motions. Ensure all skin is covered and wait until it is dry. The lotion can be used as often as needed to get your tan topped up.
**Summary:** A-list tanning expert, Amanda Harrington, has bottled her secret with this facial tanning mist. The idea is to use the brush, spritz it with tan, then buff it in for the most even tan yet.
**Product detail:** After moisturising, apply the face mist onto a brush and dap off any excess. Lightly brush the product across the cheekbones, up to the forehead, whilst buffing into the hair line. Apply a small amount in circular motions to the neck and décolletage.
**Summary:** If you're in a rush, this quick-drying formula is the one. It develops into a deep tan (their darkest formula yet) with dual action tanning actives.
**Product detail:** Apply product liberally to mitt, and use long sweeping motions on the skin. The remaining product on the mitt can be used for face, elbows and knees. Re-apply after 30 minutes for deeper tan and wait at least six hours before washing off.
**Summary:** A hydrating facial oil and fake tan all in one. Apply a few drops before bed and wake-up to a healthy, believable, bronzed glow.
**Product detail:** This product combats problem areas whilst giving your face a tanned glow. To use, apply three to six drops directly onto the skin, in the evening, and gently massage into the skin.
**Summary:** The enriching jojoba oil extract in Nip + Fab's new oil will keep your skin super soft while providing a radiant, bronzed tint to suit every skin tone.
**Product detail:** Shake before use and simply apply to the areas that you want to highlight and give a bronzed glow.
**Summary:** With no need to rinse off and a speedy dry time of 2 minutes, you can spritz, blend and go, for maximum efficiency. There's even a free tanning mitt.
**Product detail:** Lightweight water-to-foam tanning product, applied in upward circular motion until areas of the skin is covered. Wait until dry to get dressed and leave to develop for six to eight hours.
**Summary:** Clarins' best-selling self-tanner provides a gradual, radiant, natural-looking tan.
**Product detail:** Mix 4-6 drops in with your favourite moisturiser to tailor-make your tan.
**Summary:** Bali Body's best-selling mousse is 100% vegan, natural and provides that Bali radiance without the air fare.
**Product detail:** After the tan has been applied, leave the product to develop for the length of time for your desired look. Wash after one hour for a light tan, four hours for medium tan and eight hour for the deepest tan.
**Summary:** By using organic botanical soaked cloths (that are also 100% biodegradable) Vita Liberata has rolled a skin treatment and golden tan solution all into one. And with ingredients to rival an acai bowl recipe, you'll not only be ready for a holiday in Bali but your skin will smell practically good enough to eat.
**Product detail:** Use the first tanning cloth to apply onto your face, working your way down your neck, décolletage and arms. Use a second tanning cloth to tan your legs and stomach. The tan will start to develop after four to eight hours.
**Summary:** You can possess that unattainable (until now) and luminous glow to rival Charlotte's A-List client list. The light-reflecting pigments give skin a lovely finish, while hidden caffeine extracts reduce any signs of puffiness.
**Product detail:** Using the roll-on applicator, apply the product down the centre of your arms and legs to the areas where the light hits the skin for a glowing finish.
**Summary:** The Aussies have tanning down to a T, as proven by Bondi Sands' Liquid Gold. Packed with Argan Oil, this foam guarantees not only a rich tan, but a gleaming, luxurious sheen to the skin, too.
**Product detail:** No need for showering after application, simply apply the product generously in long sweeping motions across the body and using the excess for face, elbow and knees. Wait for the skin to be touch dry.
**Summary:** The permanently grey skies of Scotland have made it a surprising hub for tanning expertise. UTAN has collaborated with fellow Scot and YouTube sensation Jamie Genevieve to create Skin Idol – a tan and body makeup hybrid. Using blurring and blemish-perfecting technology, it's basically a flawless Instagram filter for your legs.
**Product detail:** For use on your face, mix with foundation on moisturiser to get your makeup to match your skin tone after tanning.
**Summary:** St Tropez's latest tanning offering, in partnership with mega-babe golden goddess Ashley Graham.
**Product detail:** This super smooth foaming mousse feels creamy and nourishing on the skin, leaving you with a deep, rich tan developing over eight-hours.
**Summary:** From the founders of the infamous Coco & Eve hair mask, Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing foam is streak-free, stress-free and biscuit-y smell-free.
**Product detail:** Available in three olive-based shades, choose 'Medium' for lighter skin with pink undertones, 'Dark' for medium tones looking a post-holiday radiance and 'Ultra Dark' for deeper skin craving an added glow boost.