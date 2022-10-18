Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed A Recent Fake Tan Disaster And We Can Totally Relate

Jennifer Aniston rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to beauty. Unsurprising, given she has a host of the world's best beauty professionals on speed dial, nevertheless, whether it's her hair, her skincare or her make-up, when Jen An debuts a new look, the masses sit up, take it in, and immediately try to recreate it. Imagine the excitement, for example, when Jen posted a picture to her Instagram that showed her robed up pre-Emmys, wearing a sheet mask that was not only immediately identifiable, but available to shop in the UK (find out more here). Or when she set a selfie live that showcased her natural waves, alongside the caption 'it's the humidity!' - a nostalgic Friends reference that was not lost on fans.

More recently though, Jen's Instagram output delivered the rare sight of a beauty blunder. Scroll to the third slide on the carousel below to watch her video in full:

Watch: Jennifer Aniston's Fake Tan Disaster

Jen is on the set of The Morning Show mid-make-up, and one of the pros behind the scenes is scrubbing away at her feat in the sink. 'Note to self,' she says in the video, 'hands and feet, you must lotion before you spray tan.' Jen has clearly fallen foul of one of the biggest rules in fake tanning - always moisturise dry areas like your hands and feet before you get going. Neglect this vital step and, more often than not, you'll end up with a depth of colour - and often patchiness - that screams 'I faked it!'.

On the brink of a fake tanning session ahead of winter? Read up on the golden rules here.

