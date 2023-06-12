The £24 High Street Sunscreen Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenner Are Using This Summer

Whether it's a new viral beauty trend, the latest launch in her Rhode skincare line, or putting rumours to bed, Hailey Bieber likes to keep her fans in the know. Big on sharing beauty recommendations, a recent post on Hailey's Instagram Stories not only spotlit her friendship with longtime pal Kendall Jenner, but showed us exactly what SPF the pair were using to protect their skin from the sun while on holiday, too.

Eagle-eyed beauty obsessives will have been quick to clock a bright orange bottle of Avene's Sun Care Very High Protection Spray SPF50+, £24, sitting between the pair's sun loungers. It's an easily recognisable pool-side essential for any well-versed skincare aficionado and for good reason.

A holy grail for those with hypersensitive skin, this sun cream spray features broad spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection, plus antioxidant-rich provitamin E and the brand's renowned Thermal Spring Water to soothe and soften skin.

Even with ample access to the best the beauty industry has to offer, it seems Hailey and Kendall call on this reliable high street hero to shield their skin while on vacation. Duly noted.

Shop: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Favourite SPF