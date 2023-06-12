  1. Home
The £24 High Street Sunscreen Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenner Are Using This Summer

Best friends who SPF together, stay together

by Sameeha Shaikh |
Whether it's a new viral beauty trend, the latest launch in her Rhode skincare line, or putting rumours to bed, Hailey Bieber likes to keep her fans in the know. Big on sharing beauty recommendations, a recent post on Hailey's Instagram Stories not only spotlit her friendship with longtime pal Kendall Jenner, but showed us exactly what SPF the pair were using to protect their skin from the sun while on holiday, too.

Eagle-eyed beauty obsessives will have been quick to clock a bright orange bottle of Avene's Sun Care Very High Protection Spray SPF50+, £24, sitting between the pair's sun loungers. It's an easily recognisable pool-side essential for any well-versed skincare aficionado and for good reason.

A holy grail for those with hypersensitive skin, this sun cream spray features broad spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection, plus antioxidant-rich provitamin E and the brand's renowned Thermal Spring Water to soothe and soften skin.

Even with ample access to the best the beauty industry has to offer, it seems Hailey and Kendall call on this reliable high street hero to shield their skin while on vacation. Duly noted.

Shop: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Favourite SPF

1. Avene Sun Care Very High Protection Spray SPF50+

Avene Sun Care Very High Protection Spray SPF50+

Buy now

Description

Derms can vouch for this face and body sunscreen which boasts broad UVA-UVB sun protection. It's

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us